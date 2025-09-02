Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chi-Yu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Shiny Chi-Yu is now available in 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it is the last of the Shiny Ruinous Legend raids. Unlike normal Tera Raids where you can capture the Pokemon after defeating it, Shiny Chi-Yu will vanish and you will not be able to catch it. The entire playerbase must collectively win Shiny Chi-Yu raid one million times between August 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT and September 14, 2025, at 4:59 PM PDT.
Once the entire community has reached the number, Shiny Chi-Yu will be distributed as a Mystery Gift, in a Cherish Ball. To win this 5-star Tera Raid, you will need to know Chi-Yu's weaknesses and counters. This article will explain all these aspects so that you can defeat the last Shiny Ruinous Legend easily in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chi-Yu 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Here is everything you need to know about Shiny Chi-Yu in the 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Attributes
- Tera Type: Fire
- Ability: Beads of Ruin - lowers the Sp. Def stat of all Pokemon on the battlefield other than Pokemon with this Ability by 25%.
- Nature: Modest (+Sp. Atk, - Atk)
- Moves: Heat Wave, Dark Pulse, Snarl, Flamethrower, and Ruination.
Raid behavior
- Start of raid: Chi-Yu uses Ruination
- 93% HP / 93% Time: Tera Energy Shield activated
- 85% Time: Steals Tera Orb charge
- 75% Time: Player Stats & Status Reset
- 50% Time: Chi-Yu uses Ruination
- 55% HP: Player Stats & Status Reset
- 40% HP: Chi-Yu & Status Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chi-Yu 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
Shiny Chi-Yu is a Fire Tera-type in these 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This makes it very weak against Water-type moves. Bringing Water Tera-type Pokemon is the easiest way to win these, especially if you have something like Azumarill which can use Belly Drum and Liquidation.
Tips and tricks
- Bring Belly Drum users: Shiny Chi-Yu can be quite tanky, and standard Water-type moves will not do much damage despite its weakness. Belly Drummers are the best option here.
- Focus on heals: Chi-Yu's attacks can hit quite hard if you are not prepared. Eli's Gardevoir is a great choice for healing, but you should also rely on the Cheer mechanic, especially if you are playing multiplayer using Poke Portal.
Best counters to use against Shiny Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raids
Here are the best counters that you can use against Shiny Chi-Yu in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raid:
- Azumarill
- Politoed
- Crawdaunt
- Drednaw
These are the builds that you should be using on these counters for the best performance against Shiny Chi-Yu in the 5-star Tera Raids:
1) Azumarill
- Tera Type: Water
- Ability: Huge Power
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def
- Moveset: Belly Drum, Liquidation, Rain Dance
2) Politoed
- Tera Type: Water
- Ability: Drizzle
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def
- Moveset: Belly Drum, Liquidation, Rain Dance
3) Crawdaunt
- Tera Type: Water
- Ability: Adaptability
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def
- Moveset: Razor Shell, Liquidation, Rain Dance
4) Drednaw
- Tera Type: Water
- Ability: Shell Armor
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def
- Moveset: Razor Shell, Liquidation, Rain Dance
These Pokemon will generally perform the best against Shiny Chi-Yu and can exploit its Water-type weakness the best. Other than these, Gyarados, Samurott, and Araquanid are also great choices if you do not have any of the four mentioned above in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet collection.
Rewards after defeating Shiny Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raids
Here are the rewards that you can get after winning the Shiny Chi-Yu Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Confirmed rewards
That's all you need to know about the last Shiny Ruinous Legend Tera raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
