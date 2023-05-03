How to solo the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid reruns in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are 5-star Tera Raids, which means most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should be able to beat them. Walking Wake is exclusive to Scarlet, while Iron Leaves is exclusive to Violet. However, trainers can defeat both if they use their game's Poké Portal and partner with somebody else. However, they won't be able to solo these foes in that case.

This guide is primarily for players who want to solo either Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The information provided here should also be valuable for somebody seeking to collect the Paradox Pokemon found in the other game since it shouldn't take too long to clear these 5-star Tera Raids.

How to use Annihilape to solo Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Annihilape can solo most content by itself (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a simple Annihilape set confirmed to work for soloing both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

EVs: 252 Defense / 252 Attack / 4 HP or 252 Sp. Def / 252 Attack / 4 Defence

252 Defense / 252 Attack / 4 HP or 252 Sp. Def / 252 Attack / 4 Defence Item: Shell Bell (or Papaya Berry against Iron Leaves)

Shell Bell (or Papaya Berry against Iron Leaves) Ability: Defiant

Defiant Moves: Rage Fist + Bulk Up + Screech + Drain Punch

Rage Fist + Bulk Up + Screech + Drain Punch Tera Type: Ghost

Defiant is necessary against Walking Wake since its Noble Roar will help buff Annihilape's Attack rather than have it decreased. The Walking Wake battle is very straightforward. Just start with a few Screeches and use Rage Fist for an easy win.

By comparison, Iron Leaves is a tad more RNG-reliant for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event. As long as it doesn't keep using Swords Dance too often, this 5-star Tera Raid should be simple. Screech until you faint, then use Bulk Up a few times, followed by Rage Fist. This strategy should be fine if you're not too unlucky.

Alternative strategies for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event

Fantastic for Violet players (Image via Game Freak)

A terrific hard counter to Iron Leaves is Skeledirge:

EVs: 252 Defense / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 HP

252 Defense / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 HP Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Ability: Unaware

Unaware Moves: Will-O-Wisp + Shadow Ball + Torch Song + Slack Off

Will-O-Wisp + Shadow Ball + Torch Song + Slack Off Tera Type: Ghost

Nothing much threatens Skeledirge since Will O'Wisp halves the opponent's Physical Damage, you resist two moves, and Unaware ignores Swords Dance. RNG isn't much of a factor here.

Bellibolt is easy to get in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Bellibolt is also great against Walking Wake when this build is used:

EVs: 252 Sp. Def / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 HP

252 Sp. Def / 252 Sp. Atk/ 4 HP Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Ability: Electromorphosis

Electromorphosis Moves: Parabolic Charge + Acid Spray + Light Screen + Electric Terrain

Parabolic Charge + Acid Spray + Light Screen + Electric Terrain Tera Type: Electric

Electric Terrain, Electromorphosis, and Parabolic Charge are all great for making Bellibolt hit hard with its Electric STAB while healing off plenty of damage. Use Light Screen to be bulkier on the Special side and use Acid Spray to weaken the opponent's Sp. Def.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide should help trainers defeat both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves quite easily. Players have until May 14, 2023, to participate in this Tera Raid event, which should be helpful for those who encountered the bug that prevented them from obtaining either of the two Paradox Pokemon.

