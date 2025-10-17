How to trade in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Trading in the Pokemon Legends Z-A can prove to be useful, as you can obtain Pokemons such as Heracross, Riolu, Galarian Slowpoke, and Alolan Raichu from various NPCs. Furthermore, the game has a special feature that lets you trade with friends.

Read on to learn more about trading Pokemons with various NPCs and players in the Pokemon Legends Z-A game.

How to unlock the trading feature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As mentioned, you can either trade Pokemons with friends or other NPCs in the title. However, you can only exchange four critters with the NPCs in the game. Furthermore, you must complete certain quests to unlock all these features in the title.

How to trade with NPCs in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can trade Pokemons from NPCs in some Side Missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trading with NPCs in the title is relatively straightforward, as you need to obtain a specific Pokemon requested by them. Although each NPC might have a different requirement, in most cases, you will get the better Pokemon after the trade. Here are all the in-game trades that you can do:

Heracross - Can be traded with a Pikachu from the NPC Tracie during Side Mission 2 .

- Can be traded with a from the during . Riolu - Can be traded with an Abra from the NPC Bond during Side Mission 24 .

- Can be traded with an from the during . Galarian Slowpoke - Can be traded with a local Slowpoke from the NPC Quille during Side Mission 39 .

- Can be traded with a local from the during . Alolan Raichu - Need to defeat the NPC Griddella during Side Mission 108. After defeating her, she will trade your Raichu with an Alolan Raichu.

How to trade with other players in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Link Trade screen in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Apart from trading with the NPCs, you can also trade Pokemons from other players in the title. However, you must interact with a major NPC, Mable, during the Main Mission 3: A New Life in Lumiose City to unlock the Link Play and Trading features. To get to this part, you have to collect five Pokemons and learn about Mable's Research from the same NPC.

After completing these quests, you can access the Trading feature. Here are some steps on how to use this feature in the game:

Click on the X button to open the menu and select the Link Play option at the bottom left .

to open the and select the at the . Choosing the Link Play option unlocks a new menu. Select the Link Trade option at the top right corner in the new menu.

option at the in the new menu. In the Link Trade menu, there are two different trading modes available. The Nearby Players option can be selected to trade with players over the local connection .

can be selected to trade with players over the . The other option is Faraway players, which can be used to connect with other players through the internet. You must have a Nintendo Switch Online account to connect the game to the internet.

which can be used to connect with other players through the internet. You must have a to connect the game to the internet. After selecting Faraway players, you must choose a special eight-digit number , called a Link Code .

, called a . After entering the code, the game will search for other players who entered the same Link Code .

. When both players enter the same code, a new screen appears that shows your box and the Pokemons in your party .

and the . Select a Pokemon and click on offer up to confirm your choice.

to confirm your choice. After both parties select a Pokemon for trading, a confirmation screen appears, which shows the critter chosen by the other player for the trade.

appears, which shows the critter chosen by the other player for the trade. Click on Trade it to proceed with the exchange, or cancel if you want to trade a different critter. An animation will be played after the exchange is completed.

to with the exchange, or if you want to trade a different critter. An animation will be played after the exchange is completed. After the trade, the game redirects you to the screen of your box and party Pokemons. You can trade other critters with the same player without creating a new session.

