How to unlock all clothes in The Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's character customization was a bit questionable at launch. With only a few clothing options outside of hats, bags, and socks, many players felt that it was a bit underwhelming compared to every other game with the same feature. However, this has slowly been fixed throughout the titles' purchasable expansion.

With The Indigo Disk finally here, every piece of clothing is now available in the games. This means many trainers may want to fill their closets with all the new clothes at their disposal.

With this in mind, it can be helpful to know how to get each new piece of clothing in the newest expansion.

Each new piece of clothing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet showcasing many different clothing styles (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of all the new clothing items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players can purchase with the release of The Indigo Disk:

Bicolor Tights

Bicolor Tights I, II, III

Price: ₽2,200 each

Location: Sock Quarter (Mesagoza)

Printed Tights

Printed Tights I, II, III, IV, A, B, C, D

Price: ₽1,800 - ₽12,000

Locations: Sock Quarter (Levincia), Veracidad (Cascarrafa)

Running Shoes

Various colors available

Price range: ₽3,000 - ₽3,500

Locations: Zapaldea Footwear (Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa)

Trainer Gloves

Various types available

Price: ₽2,200

Locations: Seguro Style (Levincia), Seguro Style (Cascarrafa)

Enamel Backpack

Various colors available

Price: ₽6,000

Location: Bagin's (Mesagoza)

Triangle Backpack

Various patterns and colors available

Price: ₽4,500

Location: Bagin's (Levincia, Cascarrafa)

Fur Bucket Hat

Various colors available

Price: ₽3,000

Locations: Rough & Tough (Mesagoza, Levincia), Rought & Tough (Cascarrafa)

Stampede Hat

Various colors available

Price: ₽2,000

Location: Capbourg (Mesagoza)

Short Brim Cap

Various colors available

Price: ₽17,000 - ₽22,000

Locations: Veracidad (Levincia, Cascarrafa)

Houndstone

Various colors available

Price: ₽2,600

Locations: Capbourg (Levincia, Cascarrafa)

Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Various colors available

Price: ₽2,500

Location: Spec Shack (Mesagoza)

Heart Glasses

Various colors available

Price: ₽3,000

Locations: Spec Shack (Levincia, Cascarrafa)

There are also various items that players can earn through progression in The Indigo Disk's storyline in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The League Club Uniform, Track Suit, and all four seasonal variants of the Blueberry Academy uniform are all granted as you play through the expansion, so they cannot be missed.

There are sets of rare and expensive clothing articles that reference other moments in the mainline franchise, but they are a bit tricky to obtain. Given how new the DLC is, not many players know definitively how they can get this event to occur, but through completion of the Team Star questline back in Paldea's Pokemon School, Atticus may appear in Porto Marinada.

If players find Atticus standing in the auction market, he will offer players a piece of special clothing made by his own hands. However, these articles are incredibly expensive, clocking in at a minimum of ₽100,000 each.

There are 10 pieces players can find in total, each referencing various characters and moments from the mainline games, such as the helmet used when encountering the Hoenn Legendaries in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.