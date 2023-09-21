How to make infinite money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

The recent release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask DLC has brought an interesting way for players to make money, and it is through a method that no one would have suspected. This has to do with one of the new evolutionary items that players can use to evolve a creature into its new regional variant.

The Syrupy Apple is a new item used to evolve the Galarian monster Applin into its new evolution, Dipplin. While many are still experimenting with this creature in competitive play, it would seem that the most useful aspect of this new monster's introduction by far is the addition of its evolution item. Given the nature of this exploit, this method could very well be an oversight, so you should make use of this method while you can.

How to use Syrupy Apples to get infinite money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dipplin's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In order to perform this exploit, you will need ot have a surplus of Syrupy Apples. These can be purchased from Mossfell Confluence for a mere 500 Pokedollars. The trick works because of the higher sell price of these items. While they can be purchased for 500 Pokedollars, they can be sold at any store for 550 Pokedollars. Though negligible in small numbers, this can make a huge difference if you invest a lot of your money into this project.

If you've already secured a large amount of money prior to performing this exploit, you can immediately start cashing in on the free money it provides. Purchasing a large stack of these apples and then immediately selling them is the best way to make money in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by far and makes grinding for money for vitamins or other competitive tools even easier.

This exploit was pointed out by a user on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. u/KDavies1327 noticed this detail whilst going through their items and decided to share the information with the rest of the subreddit. They then explained that this method requires very little effort, as you really only need to purchase a 999 stack of Syrupy Apples and then immediately sell them.

However, there are some shortcomings to using this particular method. Many players have already found a way to essentially AFK farm for Pokedollars in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet utilizing a turbo controller and the Ace Academy Tournament from the base game. While the Syrupy Apples are a great way for newer players to max out their wallets, experienced players have already been using the turbo controller method to grind for money for almost a year now.

Redditor u/Sir_Sonic commented on this and mentioned that by using an overpowered Level 100 Legendary Pokemon, a turbo controller, and an Amulet Coin held item, players could grind for money with even less effort than the Syrupy Apples method.

Overall, a new way to grind for money is always appreciated. It takes a method players have already been using and eliminates the need for battles, which may be appreciated by those who don't have overpowered monsters or access to a turbo controller. However, the Ace Academy Tournament is still the preferred money-grinding method for many.