Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Syrupy Apples

Syrupy Apples allow you to evolve Applin to Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can get this new evolutionary item in Kitakami, which is available in the Teal Mask DLC. More specifically, you can obtain it from Mossfell Confluence via a shelf. You can easily find the shelf in the southeasternmost part of Kitakami, right next to the Seed Bomb TM.

You must own the Teal Mask to reach this area in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The DLC is automatically bundled with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero in the eShop. Note that Syrupy Apples are a one-time use item, so you must buy multiple if you want more than one Dipplin.

Where to get Syrupy Apples in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

This is where you must go to get this item (Image via Game Freak)

Once you're at Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, look to the most southeastern part of the map. The above screenshot shows how you will be virtually very close to the border of what's explorable and what's not.

There are no requirements to reach this area apart from owning The Teal Mask DLC.

You should see a prompt to purchase the item here (Image via Game Freak) player buying one of these items (Image via Game Freak)

Once you reach this area in the southeast, you will notice a shelf seemingly talking to you, stating the following:

Delicious Syrupy Apples! For sale at ₽500 each."

Even though there is nobody at the place, it is impossible to steal the Syrupy Apples. Your protagonist will simply be an honest individual and leave ₽500 whenever you decide to purchase the item. That's pocket change in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so it shouldn't be an issue for most players.

A player buying one of these items (Image via Game Freak)

Feel free to buy as many as you'd like. Most players will only need one to get Dipplin for their Pokedex. Don't forget to pick up the Seed Bomb TM here since it's close and may be convenient to you in the future.

How to use Syrupy Apples in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You use this item like any evolutionary stone (Image via Game Freak)

Here is how you can use this item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as of The Teal Mask DLC:

Have Applin on your team. Pause the game. Open your bag. Go to Other Items. Select Syrupy Apple. Pick the "Use this item" prompt. Use it on Applin.

It's that easy. Just wait for the evolution animation to play to enjoy your new Dipplin. Here are its base stats:

80 HP

80 Attack

110 Defense

95 Sp. Atk

80 Sp. Def

40 Speed

Dipplin is a Grass/Dragon-type creature with the unique Supersweet Syrup Ability, which lowers all foes' Evasiveness by one stage. This Pocket Monster also has a signature move known as Syrup Bomb, which has a Base Power of 60 and Accuracy of 85%. Its effect will lower the opponent's Speed by one stage for the next three turns, which is quite unique in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

If you don't have The Teal Mask DLC, you could trade with somebody and hope that they have a Syrupy Apple equipped to their Pokemon.

