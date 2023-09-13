Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask: How to evolve Applin into Dipplin

The Teal Mask DLC has introduced a few new pocket monsters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Apart from the Legendaries, trainers will encounter critters like Poltchageist and Dipplin. The latter was revealed before the DLC release by The Pokemon Company. It is a new evolution for Applin that also brings a new move and ability for trainers to try out.

The Teal Mask is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It was released on September 13, 2023. Players who already own either of the base games can purchase the expansion for $34.99 from the Nintendo eShop.

How do players evolve Applin into Dipplin in The Teal Mask in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainers can evolve Applin into Dipplin in The Teal Mask using the Syrupy Apple, a new item introduced with the latest DLC in the Gen IX titles. The Syrupy Apple can be found at a farm (a shed beside apple trees) in the Mossfell Confluence (southeastern region of the map). It will cost ₽500.

We have yet to see Dipplin in the wild in The Teal Mask DLC. Furthermore, there's no official report on whether it can evolve into something else.

Dipplin is here (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Dipplin is one of the three final forms of Applin, with the other two being Flapple and Appletun. Players need to give Applin the Tart Apple to get Flapple and the Sweet Apple to get Appletun.

Introduced in Gen IX, Dipplin is a Grass and Dragon-type pocket monster. The game's official website reveals that the Pokemon can learn the Syrup bomb move, a unique Grass-type attack that "coats the target in syrup and causes its Speed stat to lower each turn for three turns."

It also debuts with the Supersweet Syrup Ability. Its official description is as follows:

"When Dipplin first enters battle, the scent of its syrup spreads across the battlefield, lowering the evasiveness of opposing Pokémon."

Apart from Dipplin, players can also catch the other new Teal Mask Pokemon, Poltchageist. View our guide to learn where you can catch the Grass and Ghost-type Matcha Pokemon.

Trainers can also learn about the Kitakami Pokedex, filled with new and returning pocket monsters, that arrives with The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

While information about every debuting critter is not yet available, leaks have provided a peek at new abilities and pocket monsters, like Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Starting The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not as simple as buying the expansion pass. Trainers will need to ensure they have completed a certain part of the base game before they can leave for the Kitakami school trip. Check out our guide on how to begin The Teal Mask DLC to learn more about it.