How to use Defog in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers will need Defog to get past some annoying routes in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In the original Generation IV games, Defog was one of the eight Hidden Machines, which players need to teach to each of their Pokemon (or catch a Bidoof to learn most of them). In the remakes, though, they are Hidden Moves that are much easier to use.

Special move needed to clear up fog in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there is no need to teach any Pokemon Defog. When a trainer reaches a foggy area, all they need to do is follow these steps:

Bring up the Poketch

Click R to cycle through the menus until Hidden Moves is found

Click on Defog

Afterwards, the trainer will summon a Staravia to come and use the Defog move. This will clear up the area and allow the trainer to walk ahead freely.

Although trainers now don’t need to teach their Pokemon Defog, there might be reasons why they’d want to. The evasion drop on the enemy is really a negligible effect, but it also clears hazards (Spikes, Stealth Rocks, etc.) off the field.

This will be big for anyone who wants to play competitive Pokemon Battles online. Most opponents (and some in-game enemies) will set up Stealth Rocks for passive damage that accumulates over time. Some trainers are going to need to Defog these away, especially if they have a Charizard or Articuno that takes 50% from Stealth Rocks.

Even worse, an opponent can set up Sticky Webs. This hazard lowers the speed of every incoming Pokemon, and it can be really annoying to try and beat an opponent who always has a speed advantage.

Where can trainers find the Defog Hidden Move?

To get Defog, trainers will need to head inside the Great Marsh. They don’t have to catch any Pokemon, but they will have to find an Ace Trainer to the right immediately when the player enters the marsh. That NPC will offer the Defog Hidden Move.

Fortunately, trainers get this right before they have to walk through a foggy area to get to Celestic Town. Defog is also necessary to get through Mt. Coronet to reach Snowpoint City.

