How to use Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget (May 2023)

Pokemon GO closely follows the base material of the franchise's main series titles and has aimed to do so since its initial launch. This is clearly seen in some of the implementations that the game has seen as time goes on. Pokemon Eggs are one of the most perfect features in it from the main series.

In the main series, these could be received from certain NPCs, or from the Pokemon Daycare or Nursery after leaving two creatures of opposing gender in the care of the staff. To hatch these eggs, players had to move a certain amount of steps in the overworld. The numbers they had to do differed from species to species.

Given that these eggs get hatched from walking around, they seem perfect to put into Pokemon GO. Thankfully, Niantic has had these in its popular mobile game for as long as many trainers can remember. Interestingly, the company has found a way to innovate on the feature through its new egg-hatching widget.

Pokemon GO's egg-hatching and monitoring widget: Everything to know

A group of eggs as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The egg-hatching widget for Pokemon GO has been in the game for a few months now, but many players may still not know how to access it. The first thing they will want to do is access their settings menu, then enable Adventure Sync. This feature tracks their movements when the app is closed, making it vital to use any of the game's widgets.

Once Adventure Sync has been enabled, players are free to select the widget to place on their home screen. While the way to do so is slightly different between iOS and Android devices, they follow a similar path, with the only difference being how they access the widget-selection menu.

For Apple users, the widget menu can be accessed once the home screen is ready to edit, which can be done by tapping and holding on the home menu. Once this has been done, tapping the plus sign on the top-right of the screen will bring up the widgets menu. For Android devices, users just need to tap the "widgets" option when editing their home screen.

When players open their widget menus, they will be greeted with several choices from their other apps and a search bar. Enter "Pokemon GO" into the search bar to be greeted with two different widgets that are tied to the application. One is used for monitoring egg-hatching distances for currently incubated eggs, and the other is used for monitoring the walking distance for Buddy Pokemon.

Overall, the egg-hatching widget in Pokemon GO is a great tool for hardcore player who do not want to constantly check the app to see when their eggs are ready to hatch. For casual gamers who may only check their account once or twice per day, the widget can be a bit overkill and can take up a fair bit of one's home screen. But it still provides some useful information that can help with egg-hatching efficiency.

Poll : 0 votes