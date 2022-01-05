How to use Rare Candy in Pokemon GO

Candy makes the Pokemon GO world go 'round, as it is the core resource for powering up and evolving Pokemon, and Rare Candies can help further that pursuit.

Rare Candies in Pokemon GO can take the form of any Pokemon's candy and add to its total. This can be great for powering up and evolving Pokemon that may not appear all that often and whose candies are harder to collect.

Furthermore, Rare Candies are excellent for obtaining the candies needed to meet a power-up/evolution total that a trainer may be short of. Regardless, using Rare Candies in Pokemon GO utilizes the same process.

Pokemon GO: Using Rare Candies

Adding Rare Candies to a Pokemon's total is a very simple process (Image via Niantic)

Much like items like Potions in Pokemon GO, Rare Candies can be used at any point during gameplay. They are found in the items menu alongside the trainer's other items, so to use them, they will want to hop over to their menu and scroll until they find the candies.

Tap the candies, which will then pull up the trainer's list of Pokemon.

Once at the list of Pokemon, simply pick the 'mon that the trainer would like to add candies to. That's all there is to it!

The Rare Candies should convert into the Pokemon's candies and be added to its total. Rare Candies are somewhat rare compared to other items, so Pokemon GO trainers will want to be certain that the Pokemon they're awarding Rare Candies to is worth powering up or evolving.

Simply using Rare Candies to power up wanton Pokemon is not a great way to get a good return on interest.

Primarily, obtaining Rare Candies in Pokemon GO is done by completing raids, trainer battles, and Research Tasks. Additionally, a special variant of Rare Candies exists, known as XL Rare Candies, for players to achieve level 40 or higher.

Like XL Candies, these Rare Candies are specifically for Pokemon that have broken past their limits and have become XL Pokemon. However, without gamers reaching Trainer Level 40, XL Candies and XL Rare Candies will not be available.

It may be wise to save Rare Candies whenever possible in Pokemon GO, as trainers never know when they'll need some extra candies to power up a particularly powerful Pokemon they've captured. Furthermore, some Pokemon like Magikarp require a large number of candies to evolve, so keeping some Rare Candies around for a rainy day can be pretty beneficial.

