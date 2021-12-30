How to use Rock Smash in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rock Smash is one of several Hidden Moves that players can use in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It works a bit differently in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl compared to previous games, however. Rock Smash comes as a TM and can be taught to compatible partners.

The Hidden Move portion is done through a Poketch and doesn't require a Pokemon to know it at all. In Rock Smash's case, you'll need to have beaten Roark to use it.

How to use the Rock Smash Hidden Move in Pokemon BDSP

Rock Smash comes in handy when you have a giant boulder blocking your path in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You'll need it to progress in the story and travel through the caves of the Sinnoh region.

It is the first Hidden Move obtainable in BDSP. After getting the Poketch in Jubilife City, head east to Oreburgh City. As you enter the Oreburgh Gate cave system, there is a hiker waiting inside.

Speak to the Hiker and he will explain that you'll need Rock Smash to take care of the boulders. He'll provide the Rock Smash TMs that you can teach your Pokemon and upload the Hidden Move to your Poketch.

Move through to Oreburgh City and challenge the Gym Leader. Roark uses Rock-type Pokemon, so you can defeat him easily with Fighting, Grass, Ground, or Water-type attacks.

Defeating Roark will grant you the ability to use the Rock Smash HM outside of battle. Now, you can continue forward on your journey and use Rock Smash to get rid of the boulders in the way.

To do so, simply approach a breakable boulder and press the A button. The game will ask you if you want to use the Rock Smash HM to break the boulder. Select Yes and you will call upon a wild Pokemon.

More often than not, the wild Pokemon will be a Bibarel or Bidoof. It will flash on screen and the rock will then be broken. Just keep pressing A on any other boulders and they'll be destroyed.

