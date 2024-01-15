How to use Sketch with Smeargle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Smeargle is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to the Indigo Disk expansion. As many new fans may have noticed, when they catch their Smeargle, it will most likely only have one move: Sketch. As such, many of these newer players may be quick to write off Smeargle, but this creature in particular has been known as one of the most adaptable picks in the franchise's competitive scene.

For those who are aware of Smeargle's potential, it can be hard to set up circumstances where it can properly be built using its signature move. Thankfully, the latest expansion has many resources that a crafty trainer can use to build their Smeargle exactly how they want it. So what should players know about it and its odd way of learning new moves?

Everything to know about Smeargle's Sketch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Smeargle's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Smeargle and Ditto are the only two fully-evolved Pokemon unable to learn moves through TMs, HMs, or TRs, which is what makes them interesting. To make up for this, the former is capable of learning any move excluding Struggle, Chatter, and the Shadow moves from the Gamecube spin-off adventures. Another restriction is that Smeargle can learn, but cannot use Hyperspace Fury and Dark Void for balancing reasons.

How it does this is by using its move Sketch. Smeargle starts with this attack at level 1. Normally, it would get the opportunity to learn this attack again every 10 levels. But thanks to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's move relearning system, Smeargle only gets this move once, but it can be relearned for free infinitely.

In battle, Sketch takes the last move used in a given battle by the target and copies the move permanently. Normally, the only way players can effectively predict and control a move it would learn is in a double battle where it sketches its ally's move. However, this can be really hard to do as double battles are not common in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's base game.

Thankfully, every battle at Blueberry Academy from The Indigo Disk is a double battle. So players can use a standard trainer to teach Smeargle any move they want.

Is Smeargle competitively viable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Smeargle is, and will somewhat always be, viable in the latest rendition of the Pokemon franchise, but this does not mean it is a good choice. Smeargle's ability to learn every move in the game is balanced out by its terrible stat pool. This means it will not get much use outside of moves with guaranteed second effects like Fake Out's flinch or Mud Slap's accuracy drop.

As so, it is delegated in most contexts to a purely-support role with a wide array of different support moves depending on the player's preference. Some take Transform to turn Smeargle into a mirror of the enemy team's carry, obtaining its stat boosts as well. Some use it to set up stat boosts and send them to other monsters with Baton Pass.

For safety, most players run a mixed support set on Smeargle that helps its team in different ways. Fake Out helps flinch a high-damaging creature at the start of a battle. Spore is taken to put opponents to sleep with the move's 100% accuracy score. Follow Me is used to redirect certain attacks at Smeargle, protecting a teammate. Finally, a protection move like Spiky Shield or Burning Bulwark is brought to prevent damage, while also having the benefits of a secondary effect.