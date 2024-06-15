How to watch Pokemon Horizons: The Series in India and Indonesia

There's some good news for fans of Pokemon anime in India and Indonesia: Pokemon Horizons: The Series is finally confirmed to be coming to the countries in the near future. Given this sudden announcement, it is understandable that not a lot of fans know of this major update and may have some questions.

Thankfully, a lot of information has been released in regards to the series' schedule and air dates. Additionally, Pokemon GO will feature a special event to celebrate the anime making its debut in the regions.

Here is everything to know about Pokemon Horizons: The Series' arrival in India and Indonesia.

Everything to know about Pokemon Horizons: The Series in India and Indonesia

Pokemon Horizons: The Series features an entirely new cast from the original series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting from June 15, 2024, Pokemon Horizons: The Series will air in India on the Hungama Channel and the Disney India YouTube channel every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 am. Fans in Indonesia can watch the show on Mentari TV and on the Pokemon Indonesia YouTube channel.

Trending

Pokemon Horizons: The Series features an entirely new cast of characters seperate from the original show featuring Ash, Misty, and Brock. While some older fans may be put off by this change, the series is highly praised and loved by newer viewers, so it may be worth giving a chance.

While the story takes place around various regions, the show itself takes heavy inspirations from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles. This means that it is the first time Terastallization is seen in an official animated format, and the team does a great job of making sure the battle gimmick looks as best as possible.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Horizons celebration event

Cap's Hat Pikachu is returning to Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it is labeled as an event on Pokemon GO's official website, the title's Horizons celebration functions more as an extended period of time where Cap's Hat Pikachu will be available in the game once again.

Unlike other costumed variants of Pikachu that have been available in the past, Cap's Hat Pikachu will not be a wild encounter. Instead, players will need to take snapshots and hope they encounter one, similar to what is done for Smeargle.

A good way to do this with creatures like these is to enter a wild encounter, then take a bunch of snapshots and hope Cap's Hat Pikachu appears in one of them.

The webpage for the event also teases that there will be "surprise encounters" with characters and Pokemon from the show. However, these could be stickers of the characters appearing around the snapshot. Alternatively, they could be full-blown wild encounters with various Pocket Monsters that appear in the series.

Additionally, Cap's Hat Pikachu will know the exclusive move, Volt Tackle. This is a very powerful Electric-type move that is the signature of the Pikachu evolutionary line. The critter will also have a chance to appear in its shiny variant.