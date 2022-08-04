How will the story work in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Following the recent Pokemon Direct, questions regarding the latest entry in the main series: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have increased exponentially. With news of this being the first open-world game to ever come to the Pokemon franchise, many long-time players have begun to question the story.

Of course, with every Pokemon game, the story tends to take a backseat compared to other factors of each game. More specifically, players have found the plot of these titles to be rather weak compared to other new features in the game like the new Pokemon and environments players will be exploring.

However, given the announcement that this game will be the first open-world experience, the story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has peaked the interest of dedicated fans. So with this in mind, let's explore the information that was presented in the recent trailer to see how this narrative will unfold.

Analyzing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's story

Official artwork for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As is the case with every open-world game, the story sits as being one of the least important factors, letting the gameplay take center stage instead. This has intrigued a lot of new fans as well as veterans as one of the main critques with the Pokemon franchise is of its rather dated turn-based gameplay experience.

However, it is believed that this more open approach in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet makes room for more exploration. With bigger maps coming to the Pokemon franchise thanks to the newer console hardware, an open world feels like a welcoming and refreshing next step for the main games.

Though a lot is still unknown about the direction this game will go in, various factors regarding the game's story have been confirmed. For example, the standard goal players have come to expect from the Pokemon franchise, that being collecting all eight gym badges, as well as the aim of becoming the champion will be present.

Based on what has been announced, there will be three total stories for players to pursue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to the gym leader plot players have come to expect, the two additional stories are still somewhat unknown. However, several hints littered the trailer as to what is in store for the players.

One of these potential stories may revolve around the antagonistic team. As series veterans know, multiple Pokemon games have had an antagonistic team threatening the region. While the said team is yet to be revealed, a tricked-out car can be seen at several points in the recent trailer for the game.

The final story may revolve around something called "The Treasure Hunt." The only thing revealed about this subplot is that every trainer is tasked with finding "a treasure of their own" around the region. This may have to do with the new mechanic of the game that will revolve around Pokemon becoming crystalized.

There is still a lot players do not know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the fact that this is going to be the first open-world game in the franchise has garnered positive reception from the community.

