"I lost a raid pass for this": Pokemon GO player frustrated with others leaving raids

Pokemon GO raiding can be tons of fun when the participants are cooperating, but the issue of trainers leaving before a raid is completed has been a nagging problem. Trainers leaving a raid can lead to the remaining players failing the raid, and this was amplified by the Redditor u/Broombot01, who remarked in a recent post that they lost a raid pass when players left a Stakataka raid early:

"I lost a raid pass for this, I hope you people never see peace. STOP LEAVING RAID LOBBIES" - u/Broombot01, May 23, 2024, r/PokemonGO

Players like Broombot01 have expressed frustration with trainers leaving Pokemon GO raids early (Image via u/Broombot01/Reddit)

Even though Broombot01 and another Pokemon GO player nearly managed to finish the Stakataka Tier-5 raid on their own, they ultimately fell short and wasted a raid pass. Had the other trainers not left, the result likely could have been different, allowing the group to counter and catch Stakataka after the raid's completion.

Pokemon GO fans recant their own experiences with trainers leaving raids early (Image via Reddit)

In the comments, Pokemon GO fans shared their condolences and similar frustrations with other trainers leaving raids for whatever reason. A connection error is certainly understandable to a degree, but trainers who regularly leave raids are a problem that hasn't subsided for many raiders, and Niantic may need to institute some form of discipline for early departures in raids.

Some fans feel quite strongly toward quitters in Pokemon GO raids (Image via Reddit)

It's unclear if Niantic would be willing to punish players who leave raids, but it's apparent that dedicated raiders are losing raid passes and opportunities due to others' decisions. At the very least, Niantic could prevent the loss of the raid pass based on how many trainers have left a raid. One could make arguments for how this situation should be handled, but fans clearly want it to be dealt with.

Could Niantic punish players who leave raids early in Pokemon GO?

Dedicated raiders shouldn't lose precious raid passes for the behavior of others (Image via Niantic)

While Niantic would have to be careful not to penalize trainers who disconnect from a Pokemon GO raid on accident, it's becoming quite clear that many hard-working players are suffering ill effects because of other trainers leaving raids. Losing a raid pass (or worse, a remote raid pass) due to another trainer leaving early for whatever reason is hardly a fair gameplay mechanic.

Some trainers may be able to salvage a raid by defeating the raid boss with a diminished group of players or by leaving themselves, but this is counterintuitive to the spirit of raiding in Niantic's mobile title. Even though it might be tricky to implement, the developer can't sit idly by and allow trainers to effectively cause problems for their counterparts by not fully investing in a raid.

It's understandable that if a raid isn't going well, the thought of leaving the raid grows, but intentionally leaving raids means a more difficult time for every other player. Leaving raids may sometimes be unavoidable, but Niantic could at least penalize repeat offenders and lock them from raiding momentarily. Honest raiders don't deserve to be wronged for something they had no part in.