Pokemon GO Stakataka: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Stakataka has arrived for Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event, and trainers are already examining its applications in battle. What are its best movesets? What are its best counters? And ultimately, is Stakataka any good in battles? All things considered, the Pocket Monster may not be a quality battle option beyond rare circumstances.
Even if Stakataka isn't the best option available in Pokemon GO battles, it doesn't hurt to know its best movesets and counters just in case players use it anyway or are facing off against it.
Regardless of trainers' intentions when it comes to Stakataka, it pays off to have the right information.
Best movesets for Stakataka in Pokemon GO
All of Stakataka's Learnable Moves
Overall, Stakataka has access to five total moves in Pokemon GO: two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves. The full list of attacks available to this Ultra Beast can be found below:
Fast Moves
- Rock Throw
- Take Down
Charged Moves
- Stone Edge
- Flash Cannon
- Bulldoze
Stakataka's best PvE moveset
In the event that players use Stakataka in PvE environments (which admittedly isn't its strong suit), the highest damage per second (DPS) and total damage overall (TDO) moveset available to it is Rock Throw + Stone Edge, which provides a high mark of 12.96 DPS and 481.51 TDO.
This is due to Stakataka being part Rock-type, allowing the moves to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus.
Stakataka's best PvP moveset
Stakataka can fare a bit better as a defender on a Pokemon GO PvP team, but for it to perform, players will need to optimize its moveset for both damage and type coverage. In light of this, trainers can stick to Rock Throw + Stone Edge as the creature's bread-and-butter set while adding a second Charged Attack.
In this situation, it's advised that players run with a moveset of Rock Throw + Stone Edge + Flash Cannon. Since Flash Cannon also triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus and has a faster dodge window compared to Bulldoze, it should be a solid Charged Move that allows Stakataka to counter Rock, Fairy, and Ice-type opponents.
Stakataka's best counters in Pokemon GO
As a Rock/Steel-type species, Stakataka has three weaknesses for opponents to exploit (Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks). Unfortunately, two of these weaknesses (Fighting and Ground-type moves) are doubly super effective on the Pocket Monster, dealing 256% damage.
Whatever the case, it's not a bad idea to know the strongest counters against Stakataka, which can be found below:
Best Pokemon counters
- Groudon
- Garchomp
- Heracross
- Excadrill
- Blaziken
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Machamp
- Landorus
- Hariyama
- Mamoswine
- Lucario
- Swampert
- Conkeldurr
- Rhyperior
- Ursaluna
- Marshadow
- Golurk
- Sirfetch'd
- Toxicroak
- Hippowdon
Best Fast Move counters
- Mud Shot
- Mud-Slap
- Counter
- Double Kick
- Low Kick
- Sand Attack
Best Charged Move counters
- Precipice Blades
- Earth Power
- Close Combat
- Focus Blast
- Sacred Sword
- Dynamic Punch
- Sandsear Storm
- High Horsepower
- Aura Sphere
- Earthquake
- Scorching Sands
Is Stakataka good in Pokemon GO?
All things considered, even though Stakataka has great defensive stats, it simply doesn't offer much else. It lacks real firepower in high-end PvE battles like Tier-5 and Mega Raids and can't be used as a gym defender. Moreover, its glaring double weaknesses to Fighting- and Ground-type moves make it a poor fit in the PvP meta unless trainers work overtime to protect it.
Stakataka may be durable, but its lack of damage output and easy-to-counter nature leave it in an undesirable position. In the vast majority of battle situations, players are likely better off picking other Pocket Monsters in both PvE and PvP.