Pokemon GO Stakataka: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Stakataka has arrived for Pokemon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event, and trainers are already examining its applications in battle. What are its best movesets? What are its best counters? And ultimately, is Stakataka any good in battles? All things considered, the Pocket Monster may not be a quality battle option beyond rare circumstances.

Even if Stakataka isn't the best option available in Pokemon GO battles, it doesn't hurt to know its best movesets and counters just in case players use it anyway or are facing off against it.

Regardless of trainers' intentions when it comes to Stakataka, it pays off to have the right information.

Best movesets for Stakataka in Pokemon GO

All of Stakataka's Learnable Moves

Stakataka can learn five different moves in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Stakataka has access to five total moves in Pokemon GO: two Fast Moves and three Charged Moves. The full list of attacks available to this Ultra Beast can be found below:

Fast Moves

Rock Throw

Take Down

Charged Moves

Stone Edge

Flash Cannon

Bulldoze

Stakataka's best PvE moveset

In the event that players use Stakataka in PvE environments (which admittedly isn't its strong suit), the highest damage per second (DPS) and total damage overall (TDO) moveset available to it is Rock Throw + Stone Edge, which provides a high mark of 12.96 DPS and 481.51 TDO.

This is due to Stakataka being part Rock-type, allowing the moves to trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus.

Stakataka's best PvP moveset

Stakataka can fare a bit better as a defender on a Pokemon GO PvP team, but for it to perform, players will need to optimize its moveset for both damage and type coverage. In light of this, trainers can stick to Rock Throw + Stone Edge as the creature's bread-and-butter set while adding a second Charged Attack.

In this situation, it's advised that players run with a moveset of Rock Throw + Stone Edge + Flash Cannon. Since Flash Cannon also triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus and has a faster dodge window compared to Bulldoze, it should be a solid Charged Move that allows Stakataka to counter Rock, Fairy, and Ice-type opponents.

Stakataka's best counters in Pokemon GO

Garchomp is one of many menaces to Stakataka (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Rock/Steel-type species, Stakataka has three weaknesses for opponents to exploit (Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks). Unfortunately, two of these weaknesses (Fighting and Ground-type moves) are doubly super effective on the Pocket Monster, dealing 256% damage.

Whatever the case, it's not a bad idea to know the strongest counters against Stakataka, which can be found below:

Best Pokemon counters

Groudon

Garchomp

Heracross

Excadrill

Blaziken

Terrakion

Keldeo

Machamp

Landorus

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Lucario

Swampert

Conkeldurr

Rhyperior

Ursaluna

Marshadow

Golurk

Sirfetch'd

Toxicroak

Hippowdon

Best Fast Move counters

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Counter

Double Kick

Low Kick

Sand Attack

Best Charged Move counters

Precipice Blades

Earth Power

Close Combat

Focus Blast

Sacred Sword

Dynamic Punch

Sandsear Storm

High Horsepower

Aura Sphere

Earthquake

Scorching Sands

Is Stakataka good in Pokemon GO?

Using Stakataka in Pokemon GO battles is an uphill fight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All things considered, even though Stakataka has great defensive stats, it simply doesn't offer much else. It lacks real firepower in high-end PvE battles like Tier-5 and Mega Raids and can't be used as a gym defender. Moreover, its glaring double weaknesses to Fighting- and Ground-type moves make it a poor fit in the PvP meta unless trainers work overtime to protect it.

Stakataka may be durable, but its lack of damage output and easy-to-counter nature leave it in an undesirable position. In the vast majority of battle situations, players are likely better off picking other Pocket Monsters in both PvE and PvP.