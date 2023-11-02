5 most useful PvP Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has an ever-expanding roster of creatures, including the species from the Paldea region that made their debut in the Season of Adventures Abound. Each time a new creature comes to the fore, plenty of players can't help but wonder how good it will be in battle. Some fans narrow things down even more, speculating on a Pokemon's overall PvP utility.

As of the Season of Adventures Abound, Pokemon GO has a pretty set PvP meta at the moment. The best picks in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues are quite popular, but some Pokemon are incredibly useful in multiple leagues.

If Pokemon GO fans are searching for creatures that are incredibly useful across multiple PvP leagues, there are plenty of examples that come to mind.

Best Pokemon for general PvP usefulness in Pokemon GO's 12th season

1) Swampert/Shadow Swampert

Swampert possesses one sole weakness and very well-balanced stats (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Few creatures in Pokemon GO are graced with great maximum overall stats while also having a single elemental weakness. Swampert and its shadow counterpart are some of the best examples of why a lack of weaknesses and good overall stats are so beneficial. If PvP opponents don't have a Grass-type move user on standby, they simply have a hard time eliminating Swampert in general.

Swampert and Shadow Swampert have remained dominant in the meta of the Great and Ultra Leagues due to both having great durability and damage output while countering several of the most popular meta picks like Registeel and Galarian Stunfisk. They aren't as dominant in the Master League but can still be very solid allies with access to powerful moves like Hydro Cannon and Earthquake.

2) Dragonite/Shadow Dragonite

Dragonite is the shining example of consistency in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Niantic)

Dragonite has been a force to be reckoned with in the Pokemon series dating back to Generation I, and the same remains true in GO PvP. Its potent mix of offensive output and durability makes it a behemoth, and its maximum CP limit (4,287) ensures that it can go toe-to-toe with opponents across any GO Battle League format. Shadow Dragonite's improved damage output is even more fearsome.

This Pokemon isn't without its downsides, as it has a crippling weakness to Ice-type attacks since it's a Dragon/Flying-type. Be that as it may, Pokemon GO trainers can build a team to cover its vulnerabilities and allow it to shine and steamroll opponents across multiple leagues with moves like Dragon Claw and Superpower.

3) Registeel

Registeel's durability serves it immensely well in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Niantic)

It's no secret that Pokemon GO's PvP leagues favor durability quite highly compared to raids or Team GO Rocket battles in PvE. Registeel is blessed with a top 15 maximum Defense stat and the move Lock-On that rapidly charges its arsenal of Charged Attacks, including Flash Cannon and Focus Blast.

As a mono Steel-type and a very popular pick in the Great/Ultra League, Registeel does have very developed counterplay against it. Moreover, its maximum CP (2,766) does hamper its prospects in the Master League quite a bit. Regardless, this steel titan can still outlast several opponents in the Master League meta, including Baxcalibur, Melmetal, and even Mamoswine in some circumstances.

4) Altered Giratina

Giratina is currently the only Ghost/Dragon-type in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Until Dreepy and its evolutions (Drakloak and Dragapult) arrive in Pokemon GO, Giratina stands alone as the sole Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon in the game. In its Altered Forme, Giratina foregoes a bit of attack power (compared to its Origin Forme) but is bulkier as a result, which makes it an excellent operator in Ultra/Master League PvP.

Altered Giratina's Ghost/Dragon-typing gives it eight total resistances and type coverages that few of its counterparts can come close to matching. Although its minimum CP keeps it from competing in the Great League at the moment, Altered Giratina has become a must-have for PvP competitors in Pokemon GO's upper echelon.

5) Steelix

Steelix has grown to be a menace in the Great and Ultra Leagues (Image via Niantic)

In many ways, Steelix has many of the same traits that make Registeel incredibly useful in PvP, including the 21st-highest maximum Defense stat in the game. Even better, Steelix is a dual Steel/Ground-type that has access to powerful Charged Attacks like Heavy Slam and Earthquake. It won't be confused for an attacker, but Steelix is a magnificent closer in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

It can also utilize a wide range of attacks that don't match its typing, including Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, and Psychic Fangs, giving it the ability to counter several more opponent types that Registeel can typically account for.