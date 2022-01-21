Indie game developer makes a Pokemon FPS and it's terrifying

A tweet from an indie game developer showing off his Pokemon first-person shooter has absolutely blown up.

Thousands of likes, retweets, and quoted tweets later - the internet has become utterly terrified at the FPS game created by an indie developer known as Dragon, or @Dragon_GameDev2 on Twitter.

The developer released a YouTube video showing how the game was made with the Unreal Engine just before Christmas. Now, almost a month later, his horrifying creation has taken over the internet.

Indie developer shows off Pokemon FPS made in Unreal Engine

#IndieGameDev #pokemon Last month I started working on developing a Pokémon First Person Shooter.

The developer must have been extremely bored, as he spent a month making a this first-person shooter. It is a completely different experience than gamers have ever seen before.

Many see these creatures as friends. While they are used for battling and villains use them for other nefarious means, most of the time they are helpful, cuddly, and harmless.

The preview Dragon shared shows the player-character wielding several different types of guns and using them to massacre wild Pokemon. They charge at the player and the player shoots them. It's that simple.

This is psychotic, you are most definitely on a list somewhere

Later on, there are a few boss battles presented. The likes of Zapdos, Articuno, and Mewtwo provide greater challenges than others such as Nidoking, Arbok, and Pikachu.

I know you worked on this tirelessly but you a sick dude to wanna be a Pokémon poacher

Needless to say, the comments were torn between thinking it is incredible and being absolutely terrified that someone would want to hunt down some of the most beloved fantasy creatures from the last two decades.

I'm normally not one to care about stuff like this, but for some reason this feels unholy.

Nintendo is notorious for not allowing projects made from its properties. This would most definitely fall into that category and no one should be surprised if a cease and desist letter ends up in Dragon's mailbox.

It only adds fuel to the fire that the premise is hunting down Pokemon and basically murdering them. Great graphics or not, this is a sick twist on the children's franchise.

Dragon @Dragon_GameDev2 @NoeChiron Unfortunately the second I release is when the Nintendo Hitman is gonna get me so… @NoeChiron Unfortunately the second I release is when the Nintendo Hitman is gonna get me so… 😂

More than likely, the game will never see a release or be available to download. The minute that happens, Nintendo will be all over taking it down. The creator even said that himself.

