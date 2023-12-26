Indigo Disk Pokemon tier list: Who should you have on your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought a lot of new and old Pokemon to this game. New additions like Iron Crown and Iron Boulder are strong in the current meta of Scarlet and Violet. With returning titans like Metagross, we feel there is a need to discuss which monsters are the strongest in the new DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
In this article, we will run you through a tier list where we rank all the new and old Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Tier list of all Pokemon introduced in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following tier list has been divided into five categories:
- S-tier: We all know what the S-tier holds in every tier list. It is the best of the best that you can find in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.
- A-tier: The Pokemon in this tier are phenomenal, and you will find them useful in many teams.
- B-tier: The Pokemon in this tier are somewhat okay. They have a niche user base, but you see them on the battlefield.
- C-tier: The Pokemon in this tier are not really that good. You can make them work in Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene if you try hard, but we don’t feel they are worth the time and effort.
- D-tier: The Pokemon in this tier are to be avoided as they are not good in the game's current meta. However, some will still be willing to risk it all to make these monsters viable.
S-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Incineroar
A-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Gouging Fire
- Raging Bolt
- Porygon 2
- Entei
- Metagross
B-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Venusaur
- Primarina
- Archaludon
- Araquanid
- Iron Boulder
- Iron Crown
- Hitmontop
- Suicune
- Latias
- Latios
- Whimsicott
C-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Blastoise
- Hydrapple
- Comfey
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Exeggutor
- Duraludon
- Lapras
- Bellossom
- Feraligatr
- Kingdra
- Smeargle
- Raikou
- Sceptile
- Blaziken
- Swampert
- Flygon
- Regirock
- Registeel
- Bastiodon
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Serperior
- Excadrill
- Scrafty
- Reuniclus
- Meowstic
- Malamar
D-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet
- Vileplume
- Tentacruel
- Dodrio
- Dewgong
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Rhydon
- Meganium
- Lanturn
- Granbull
- Skarmory
- Plusle
- Minun
- Regice
- Rampardos
- Emboar
- Cinccino
- Galvantula
- Golurk
- Regigigas
- Toucannon
Banned Pokemon in Regulation F of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Darkrai
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Meloetta
- Lunala
- Solgaleo
- Necrozma
- Terapagos
These are all the new monsters that you will not be allowed to use in competitive battles of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As a result, we have not included these Pocket Monsters in this tier list.