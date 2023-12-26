Indigo Disk Pokemon tier list: Who should you have on your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought a lot of new and old Pokemon to this game. New additions like Iron Crown and Iron Boulder are strong in the current meta of Scarlet and Violet. With returning titans like Metagross, we feel there is a need to discuss which monsters are the strongest in the new DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will run you through a tier list where we rank all the new and old Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tier list of all Pokemon introduced in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following tier list has been divided into five categories:

S-tier: We all know what the S-tier holds in every tier list. It is the best of the best that you can find in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

S-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Incineroar

A-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Porygon 2

Entei

Metagross

B-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Venusaur

Primarina

Archaludon

Araquanid

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

Hitmontop

Suicune

Latias

Latios

Whimsicott

C-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Blastoise

Hydrapple

Comfey

Alolan Exeggutor

Exeggutor

Duraludon

Lapras

Bellossom

Feraligatr

Kingdra

Smeargle

Raikou

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Flygon

Regirock

Registeel

Bastiodon

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Serperior

Excadrill

Scrafty

Reuniclus

Meowstic

Malamar

D-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Vileplume

Tentacruel

Dodrio

Dewgong

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Rhydon

Meganium

Lanturn

Granbull

Skarmory

Plusle

Minun

Regice

Rampardos

Emboar

Cinccino

Galvantula

Golurk

Regigigas

Toucannon

Banned Pokemon in Regulation F of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Darkrai

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Meloetta

Lunala

Solgaleo

Necrozma

Terapagos

These are all the new monsters that you will not be allowed to use in competitive battles of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As a result, we have not included these Pocket Monsters in this tier list.