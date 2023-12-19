Iron Boulder best PvP moveset and build guide in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Boulder was one of the last critters from The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to be revealed. This is the futuristic Paradox form of Terrakion. You can obtain it after completing Perrin's quest by registering 200 Pocket Monsters from the Blueberry Pokedex.

After adding Iron Boulder to your collection, you might want to use it in competitive battles. This article will explore this critter's best moveset, Nature, Held Item, and so on.

Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk: Type, Ability, stats, and more

Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk (Image via TPC)

Iron Boulder is a Psychic and Rock-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is weak to the following types:

Water

Grass

Ground

Bug

Ghost

Dark

Steel

The elemental types that this creature resists are as follows:

Normal

Fire

Poison

Flying

Psychic

Iron Bundle can have only one ability: Quark Drive. It boosts the critter's most proficient stat when Electric Terrain is in play or if it's holding the Held Item Booster Energy.

The Paradox version of Terrakion has the following stats in Generation IX:

HP: 90

Attack (Atk): 120

Defense (Def): 80

Special Attack (Sp. Atk.): 68

Special Defense (Sp. Def.): 108

Speed: 124

Base Stat total (BST): 590

Best Nature and EV spread for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Boulder is a fast physical attacker. It will perform the best with the following EV spread and nature:

Attack : 252

: 252 Sp. Defense : 4

: 4 Speed : 252

: 252 Nature: Jolly (+Speed, -Sp. Attack)

Best moveset for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Boulder's Mighty Kleav in action (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Mighty Cleave

Earthquake

Close Combat

Swords Dance

Mighty Cleave is a Rock-type physical attack that overrides protective moves like Protect and Burning Bulwark. Combined with the coverage provided by Earthquake and Close Combat, Iron Boulder can hit every creature out there with at least neutral damage unless they are holding an Air Balloon.

Lastly, Swords Dance boosts the user's Attack by two stages. Therefore, if you can create a situation where you can set it up, Iron Boulder can sweep games on its own.

Best Held Item for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best Held Item for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Booster Energy. This provides a buff to the creature's Speed, allowing it to outspeed nearly every possible opponent.

Best Tera type for Iron Boulder in The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The newly introduced Stellar Tera type is the best choice for Iron Boulder. This is because it gives an extra punch to its non-STAB moves. On the downside, note that using Stellar Tera means the Pocket Monster's defensive typing remains the same as its original typing.

If you don't have Iron Boulder in your collection yet, check out its location and how to catch it.