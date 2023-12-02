Pokemon GO's latest season, Timeless Travels, has brought about a new monthly phenomenon in the AR-based mobile game called the Eggs-pedition Access. This special ticket can be purchased for US$4.99 from the in-game store. It is meant to make the gameplay experience smoother over the month by giving users additional rare items, storage space, XP, and more.

The list of bounties to be found in Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access also includes encounters with Gible, Togetic, Hisuian Growlithe, and other Pocket Monsters found in the Hisui region. That said, some trainers might be wondering if purchasing this ticket is worth it.

This article covers all the benefits of investing in Eggs-pedition Access in December 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

All Eggs-pedition Access: December bonuses in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Here are all the bonuses that will be available to you on a daily basis starting from December 1, 2023 (or the day you purchase the ticket), till 8 pm local time on December 31, 2023:

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first spin of the day

3× XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3× XP awarded for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Send up to 150 Gifts per day

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

You will also get a Timed Research, which has many rewards as you go through its tiers. These include Incubators, Gift storage, and extra XP. The aforementioned encounters with Togetic, Hisuian Arcanine, and the like will also be part of the research task rewards.

Here are the rewards for completing the Timed Research included in Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: December ticket:

Additional XP

Additional Stardust

An encounter with Gible

Are the bonuses and rewards in Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: December worth buying the ticket for?

The short answer is yes. If you want a detailed breakdown of the price of items and the benefits this ticket gives you access to, read on.

Firstly, you get access to 31 single-use Incubators if you purchase this ticket on December 1. A standard blue Incubator that can hatch three Eggs costs 150 PokeCoins. This means you must purchase 10 of these for 1500 PokeCoins. If you were to pay for those coins with real-world money, that would cost you just shy of US$13.00.

This already makes the ticket worth investing. As icing on the cake, Niantic has thrown in bonuses like extra XP, extra gifts, and additional space in your bag. The Timed Research story will also keep you engaged and might lead to some fascinating encounters over the course of the month.

However, there is a catch with Pokemon GO's Egg-pedition Access ticket. Its return on investment diminishes the longer you wait. Therefore, if you are committed to grinding the game in December 2023 and don't mind spending some money on it, this is one thing you should definitely get.