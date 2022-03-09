Is Jangmo-o worth using in Pokemon GO?

Jangmo-o is a Dragon-type Pokemon recently introduced in Pokemon GO's Season of Alola.

Jangmo-o is somewhat diminutive as a Dragon-type Pokemon in the game. However, this is by design, as it possesses two evolutions that amplify its power and stats while providing it with additional moves to learn and utilize.

Upon evolving, Jangmo-o gains an extra elemental type, making it a very unique Dragon/Fighting-type Pokemon (as Hakamo-o and Kommo-o).

However, is Jangmo-o worth using on its own in battle? To put it simply, not quite. It only becomes more viable in battles through evolution.

Why Jangmo-o isn't worth using in Pokemon GO battles

On its own, Jangmo-o possesses quite disappointing stats. Its attack, defense, and stamina all barely peak over 100, making it one of the weaker Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Despite having excellent moves such as Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Dragon Pulse, Jangmo-o's lackluster stats heavily water down the power of these moves. Even when fully powered up, the Scaly Pokemon doesn't clear the 1,000 CP mark.

All of these factors make Jangmo-o a non-starter in both PvE and PvP battles in Pokemon GO. However, as it evolves, its capability in battles increases substantially.

This is particularly evident when it fully evolves into Kommo-o. The evolution comes with a top-40 maximum defense stat and a high attack to match. This has led Kommo-o to become an upper-quality Dragon-type Pokemon within the current meta, particularly in PvP.

Kommo-o's stats, unique Fighting/Dragon typing, and collection of powerful moves make it one of the most capable Pokemon released in the Season of Alola. Its battle prowess is even comparable to a few Legendary Pokemon.

Furthermore, Kommo-o has bulk akin to Dragonair, which is unspectacular but can serve a key purpose in PvP fights. It also has a lot of solid matchups, even against Pokemon that aren't weak to its Fighting/Dragon-type arsenal.

Although Kommo-o is a very capable combatant in Pokemon GO's Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, it has a massive Achilles heel. Specifically, its typing makes it doubly weak to Fairy-type attacks and Pokemon.

The Pokemon meta-type known as "Charmers" (powerful Fairy-types capable of dealing high damage by spamming the move Charm) are Kommo-o's worst opponents. It should be kept away from them at all costs.

