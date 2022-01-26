Is Jumpluff worth using in Pokemon GO?

Jumpluff, the Cottonweed Pokemon, has been in Pokemon GO since February 2017 and evolves from Hoppip and Skiploom.

Although it may not seem much visually, Jumpluff has some exciting applications in Pokemon GO PvP, explicitly pertaining to Great League. This is mainly due to Jumpluff's solid maximum defensive stats, which, when paired with its Grass/Flying typing, makes it an exciting alternative to a pick like Tropius.

Although its stats don't quite stack up to Tropius, Jumpluff sports a better overall moveset which can make it at the very least on par with Tropius as a Grass/Flying-type option in PvP.

Pokemon GO: Picking the best moves for Jumpluff in PvP

Although Jumpluff's Pokemon GO moveset carries intriguing options such as the Bug-type Fast Move Infestation and the Fairy-type Charge Move Dazzling Gleam, sticking to its Grass and Flying typing benefits it more.

This is due to Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB), which boost the damage of moves that match a Pokemon's type. That leaves Bullet Seed as Jumpluff's Fast Move of choice, but it has some options when it comes to Charge Moves.

Officer Jenny's Jumpluff in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, three Charge Moves available to Jumpluff benefit from STAB: Energy Ball, Solar Beam, and Aerial Ace. For most intents and purposes in Great League PvP, Aerial Ace and Energy Ball will be the best options.

Aerial Ace is cheap in its energy cost, can bait shields effectively, and can deal super-effective damage to other Grass-type Pokemon as well as Bug and Fighting-types.

When picking a Grass-type Charge Move for Jumpluff, Energy Ball possesses a better energy economy than Solar Beam. Solar Beam certainly has its upsides in the damage department, but it is an expensive move energy-wise and can be tricky to use if opponents still have shields available.

Since Jumpluff's stats don't provide it with the utmost survivability, sticking to cheaper Charge Moves allows it to use them more often and potentially hammer away at unshielded opponents.

Jumpluff isn't a worldbeater in Pokemon GO, but it can serve a solid purpose thanks to its relatively unique Grass/Flying typing and solid moveset. It won't wipe out entire teams, but it can make for a good defender with some attractive move options that give it the ability to take on multiple enemy types.

