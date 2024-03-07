Pokemon GO on the Apple Vision Pro is an experience that every GO player wants to enjoy once in their life. The Vision Pro is among the company’s biggest products in all its years of dishing out innovative gadgets. While the Apple Vision Pro is amazing at what it does, it does not come with an industry-changing application. However, that begs the question – is Pokemon GO available on the Apple Vision Pro? Sadly, as of this writing, no. More on that later.

In this article, we will go through everything that is known about GO’s availability on the Vision Pro.

Is Pokemon GO available on the Apple Vision Pro?

Pokemon GO is usually played on the phone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular augmented reality games out there. It would be amazing if we could play this game on the newly released Vision Pro by Apple.

As much as we have seen this product work, it has taken 3D projection to a completely new level. With the release of this gadget, the possibilities of augmented reality and its application in everyday life seem to be endless. People are growing more and more comfortable with this device, and some are even wearing it while driving.

So, being able to play a game like GO, which is meant to be played outdoors, on the Vision Pro would be a game-changing experience. Imagine being able to interact with your favorite Pocket Monsters out in the wild without having to look at your phone and be limited to a small screen. It would alter how this Pokemon game is played.

That said, as mentioned previously, GO is not available yet on the Apple Vision Pro. Niantic has not made any announcements regarding the release of GO on the Vision Pro, although they have shown interest in Apple’s new venture.

Niantic has released an augmented reality skateboarding game called Skatrix. This game relies on Google Maps, much like GO. So, we can expect similar mechanics in Skatrix.

Be that as it may, the Vision Pro does not use controllers and relies on reading your hand and eye movements. So, it will be interesting to see how this skateboarding game by Niantic rolls out on the Vision Pro.

Skatrix was initially released on Android and iOS mobile devices on January 15, 2024. Since we received a Vision Pro variant, we can be hopeful about Niantic doing the same for GO.