Is the Primal Groudon event ticket worth it in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Primal Groudon Raid Day will take place on March 23, 2024. Many players are gearing up for the raid, as they must win it to secure the game's most powerful Ground-type Pocket Monster. However, unlike most other Raid Days in the game, this iteration includes the option for trainers to purchase a $5 USD ticket.

While purchasable tickets are nothing new for Pokemon GO, some players may be wondering if the ticket is worth it for an event that only lasts three hours. Thankfully, a lot of trainers will find that this ticket can be incredibly helpful if they intend on grinding out these Raid Battles for a Shiny Groudon or one with better stats.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What to know about the Primal Groudon event ticket in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon's ticket provides many additional benefits that effect hardcore raiders (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Primal Groudon event ticket in Pokemon GO allows players to collect 14 free Raid Passes by spinning the photo disk located at any gym location. Raid Day events already grant a passive bonus that allows all trainers to collect six free Raid Passes. With the event ticket, players can earn an additional eight without paying an extra cost. These eight free Raid Passes are worth $16 on their own.

In addition to granting these additional free passes, players can obtain the following benefits when they purchase the Primal Groudon Raid Day ticket in Pokemon GO:

Increased chance to receive XL candies

50% more profile XP from Raid Battles

Doubled Stardust from Raid Battles

There is no resource when it comes to the definitive chances of XL candies being dropped. Trainers could assume that these chances will not be increased substantially. Nevertheless, these bonuses are still incredibly valuable for those who intend on grinding out Raid Battles during the event.

Primal Groudon's shiny chance during this Raid Day will be around one in 10. This means that with the 14 total free Raid Passes players can get after purchasing, they have a very likely chance of seeing a Shiny Groudon.

Shiny Legendary Pokemon are a guaranteed catch in Pokemon GO when they are encountered. This means this is the easiest way players can find any Shiny creatures for quite some time,

Is the Primal Groudon Raid Day ticket worth buying in Pokemon GO?

The Groudon Raid Pass seems to be a good deal if players intend on grinding out Raid Battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players are going to participate in the Primal Groudon Raid Day to grind out raids for a Shiny Groudon or one with better stats, the ticket is very much worth the investment. With the eight additional free Raid Passes one can receive from the ticket, trainers could grind out raids for hours.

However, if players intend to only participate in this event to catch a Groudon for their Pokedex or feel lucky with their shiny odds, the ticket may not be worth the expense.

Since players can still earn up to six free Raid Passes even if they do not purchase the ticket, there is still a fair amount of grinding free-to-play fans can do.