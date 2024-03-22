Pokemon GO Primal Groudon Raid Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Primal Groudon Raid Day will be a three-day event that will let you encounter the powerful Legendary Pocket Monster in five-star riads. You can encounter this Primal beast in every gym, and the raids will refresh every hour. Primal Groudon caught during this event will also enjoy boosted shiny odds. Thus, you should not miss this opportunity to get a Shiny Primal Groudon in your account.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to make the most out of Primal Groudon Raid Day in Pokemon GO.

All bonuses during Primal Groudon Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Like most other Raid Day events, you will get five extra Daily Raid Passes if you spin Gym Discs during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event. These passes will be in addition to the daily free Raid Pass and the extra one this season offers.

Groudon will have an increased shiny rate of 1-in-10 encounters. So, if you don't have a Shiny Groudon in your account, you can easily get one during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event. The IV floor of this monster from the raids will be 10/10/10. This increases your chances of getting a Shundo Groudon (Shiny Groudon with max IVs) from the raids.

Is the Primal Groudon Raid Day event ticket worth buying in Pokemon GO?

Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Purchasing the $5 Research Ticket for this event will give you the following bonuses:

You will get an additional eight Daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Discs on top of the guaranteed ones. You will also have an increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from raid battles. Besides this, you will get 50% more Experience Points (XP) and twice more Stardust for winning raids.

These bonuses will be active from 2 pm to 10 pm local time on March 23, 2024. The Raid Passes alone return more value than you need to pay for the ticket. So, if you're going to be raiding with your friends in person, the extra Raid Passes along with the raid reward bonuses will be worth every penny.

How to prepare for Primal Groudon Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Mega Swampert is the best counter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a raid boss, Primal Groudon will have a CP of 92,860. This Primal Pokemon is a Ground- and Fire-type beast. So, it will be weak to Ground-type beasts and double-weak to Water-type beasts.

As a result, the best options for your raid party are:

Best Primal/Mega counters for Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Best Shadow counters for Primal Groudon

Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Empoleon

Shadow Crawdaunt

Best Legendary counters for Primal Groudon

Kyogre

Palkia

Origin Palkia

Best budget counters for Primal Groudon

Swampert

Gyarados

Greninja

Golisopod

Kingler

Feraligatr

This raid is a tad bit easier than the Primal Kyogre raids as this legendary beast is double-weak to Water-type creatures and there are a lot of great options to choose from in this category.

How many players are recommended for the raids during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event in Pokemon GO?

You will need at least four trainers with high-level counters to defeat this monster during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event. It is advisable to use the Party Play feature as this will increase the damage done by your Charged moves.

If you cannot find people to raid with during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event, you can try and find people on Niantic’s Campfire or local and global Pokemon GO Discord servers.

You can also use Pokegenie to join people hosting raids or invite people to your hosted raids. It is important to note that these raids will require Remote Raid Passes as these will not be in-person raids.

100% IVs for Groudon during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event

Primal Groudon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you raid Primal Groudon under normal weather conditions without a weather boost, the 100% IV of Groudon will be 2,351. However, if you raid this monster in sunny weather, it will enjoy a sunny weather boost, and the 100% IV of Groudon will then be boosted to 2,939.

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to evolve during the Primal Groudon Raid Day event in Pokemon GO

You can Primal or Mega Evolve a Ground-type Pokemon to get more Groudon Candies for every catch. The best candidates in this regard are:

Mega Steelix

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Mega Groudon

How to revert Primal Groudon (Primal Reversion) in Pokemon GO

To revert Primal Groudon, you will need 400 Primal Groudon Energy for the first time you do so. Check the monster’s appraisal before carrying out a Primal Reversion, as you do not want to waste your hard-earned energy on a monster with bad IVs.

You will be getting anywhere between 60 and 100 Primal Groudon Energy per raid, depending on how quickly you complete the raid. So, this event presents you with a good opportunity to stack Primal Energy for this monster.

Furthermore, once you use Primal Reversion on one of your Groudon, you can walk any of your Groudon as your Buddy Partner to get Primal Groudon Energy. You will get 100 Primal Energy for walking 20 kilometers (12.42 miles).