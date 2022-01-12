Is Probopass worth using in Pokemon GO?

Probopass is the evolved form of Nosepass and has some significant upsides in Pokemon GO battles thanks to its top 15 defensive stat ceiling.

As a dual Rock/Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it's no surprise that Probopass has such remarkable defense. Both Rock and Steel-type Pokemon are well-known for their defensive constitutions, and Probopass combination makes it a veritable wall against enemy attacks.

However, Probopass has some drawbacks, primarily its double weaknesses to both Ground and Fighting-type attacks that deal twice the super effective damage. Probopass can be used well in certain situations in PvP, but trainers will need to be careful not to leave it out and exposed against Pokemon types that can exploit its major weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: Gearing up Probopass for battle and picking a PvP League for it

Probopass appearing in Pokemon GO's AR mode (Image via Niantic)

Probopass should prove to be an excellent defender as long as it avoids its most-glaring weaknesses (as well as Water-types which also deal normal super effective damage).

It doesn't have the CP cap to warrant its use in Pokemon GO's Master League, but it can perform well in both the Great and Ultra League. Top movesets for Probopass include Spark and Rock Throw for Fast Moves, and Thunderbolt and Rock Slide for Charge Moves.

Spark doesn't deal great damage, but has superior energy generation if trainers would like Probopass to use its Charge Moves more often for damage. Rock Throw benefits from more damage, including from the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for matching one of Probopass' two elemental types.

Depending on whether players would rather charge up quickly or deal more consistent Fast Move damage, both moves have their role.

Rock Slide as a Charge Move receives STAB and has a low energy cost, making it a bread-and-butter option for Probopass. Thunderbolt is also great as an alternative or second Charge Move due to its ability to protect Probopass partially from its weaknesses. Specifically, Thunderbolt can address Water-type Pokemon that may attempt to counter the Compass Pokemon.

Probopass can be considered something of a budget option in Great and Ultra League for the defensive juggernaut Bastiodon. Since Bastiodon can be tricky to acquire, snagging enough Nosepass to evolve a Probopass presents an alternative option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to the ongoing 'Mountains of Power' event, Nosepass is appearing much more frequently, presenting an excellent chance for trainers to obtain a Probopass of their own.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan