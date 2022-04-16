Is Tapu Bulu worth using in Pokemon GO?

With the latest update on Pokemon GO, Tapu Bulu was added to five-star raids, making the Pokemon a potentially powerful addition to the game overall. However, a new raid addition being a higher tier doesn't automatically mean that it will be a powerful contender on a team.

What dictates power can change depending on whether players are building a team for PvP or PvE content. But much of the time, both of these will overlap until users get to the very highest tier of maximizing minuscule stats.

Regardless, the typing of Tapu Bulu and the available moveset that the Pokemon has so far can inform gamers about its effectiveness.

Pokemon GO's Tapu Bulu: Is it worth using on a team?

The most important thing when looking at a Legendary like Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO is the mix of types it has. This Legendary, in particular, is a Fairy-type mixed with a Grass-type, making for some interesting match-up combinations.

In general, Fairy-type Pokemon tend to rank pretty high up in terms of power, but Tapu may be a different story in Pokemon GO.

Uses for Tapu Bulu

PvE content is the less helpful side of the game for this Legendary Pokemon.

Many Fairy-type Pokemon can excel in high-level raids, but Tapu is not one of them.

The option isn't bad, but there are far better Grass and Fairy options.

PvP battles are a different story for Tapu, and in some leagues, it can be a decent pick for Fairy-type damage.

Lower CP leagues tend to be a worse bet for Tapu and should be avoided for those teams.

Higher CP leagues will allow for match-ups where Fairy-damage can shine and not be punished as much for Grass.

Overall, it's worth doing the raid to get Tapu when the chance is available, but it may be better to hold off on using it on a team.

Counters to Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Tapu has a relatively extensive list of weaknesses due to the Fairy and Grass typing that it has. In general, this Pokemon will need to watch out for Fire, Poison, Steel, Ice, and Flying-types. That leaves a long list of powerful Pokemon to use in raids or look out for in battles.

Options such as Charizard, Metagross, and Beedrill are just a few Pokemon that will appear in effective raids and battles. If those types don't show up, Tapu will be able to shine within Pokemon GO.

