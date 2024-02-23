"It crawls into foliage where it camouflages itself": Pokemon Pokedle answers 134 (Friday, February 23, 2024)

The answers for the Pokemon-themed Pokedle puzzle game for entry 134 are now available. This entertaining game allows fans of Pocket Monsters to test their knowledge of the series' creatures through a collection of puzzles, including TCG card art, silhouettes, measurements/elemental types (known as classic), and Pokedex entries, and some can be pretty tricky to guess.

The Pokedex puzzle's clue for February 23, 2024, is as follows:

"It crawls into foliage where it camouflages itself among leaves that are the same color as its body."

Meanwhile, Pokedle 134's classic clues can be found below:

Type 1: Fire

Fire Type 2: None

None Habitat: Mountains

Mountains Color: Red and Yellow

Red and Yellow Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: One meter, 30 centimeters

One meter, 30 centimeters Weight: 44.5 kilograms

Caterpie, Magmar, and other Pokemon Pokedle answers for the 134th edition (February 23, 2024)

Magmar is the Pokedle classic puzzle answer for February 23, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The answers for all Pokedle puzzles for February 23, 2024, are as follows:

Classic: Magmar

Magmar Pokedex: Caterpie

Caterpie Card Art: Growlithe

Growlithe Silhouette: Fearow

Magmar's identity can be determined based on the fact that it is a mountain inhabitant with a red/yellow coloration, something other popular Generation I Pokemon can't claim. The Pokedex riddle mentions a creature that camouflages itself in leaves, a description Caterpie meets due to its green body and movement as a Bug-type. The quote clue comes from the Crystal Version Pokedex.

The card art answer features Growlithe in the Pokemon TCG's Next Destinies expansion set. Based on the blurring, it's difficult to make out, but a dead giveaway is its fluffy round tail and striped body in its dog-like design.

Meanwhile, Spearow's evolution Fearow is the answer to the silhouette puzzle. A great way to determine this is by looking at its diagonally oriented neck and mohawk-like head crest design.

Previous Pokemon Pokedle answers

In addition to the answers for February 23, 2024, you can find additional Pokedle answers from previous puzzles below:

February 22, Pokedle 133: Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) February 21, Pokedle 132: Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The 135th edition of Pokedle will go live at midnight on February 24, 2024 in the United States Mountain Daylight Time (MDT, UTC - 6). Answers for the upcoming set of Pokedle puzzles will be published on the same day, so be sure to check back in case you need a hand figuring them out. It's a great way to ensure you keep your daily streak alive in case you're at risk of running out of guesses.