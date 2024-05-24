"Its actually becoming laughable at this point": Pokemon GO player frustrated with Niantic providing misleading notification

Pokemon GO's developers at Niantic have certainly received their fair share of criticism as of late, and another upset GO fan may have added to that total. In a recent post to the game's subreddit, user u/Full-Bottle-252 shared a story about an incorrect notification that claimed Registeel would be available for Raid Hours, but it was Regirock instead. This led u/Full-Bottle to remark:

"It’s seriously crazy to see how little niantic seems to give a s- about this game sometimes they couldn’t even get their “event” notification right and some of us still have hope the avatars are getting fixed at some point this company never fails to surprise me with how little they care man its actually becoming laughable at this point."

u/Full-Bottle-252 criticizes Niantic for an incorrect Pokemon GO notification (Image via u/Full-Bottle-252/Reddit)

Many trainers noticed the very same Pokemon GO notification that misleadingly claimed Registeel was available for Raid Hours when the featured raid boss was in fact Regirock. Considering the millions of dollars Niantic rakes in per month, more than a few trainers think that it should have reliable copy editors that can catch mistakes like these.

Pokemon GO fans weren't shy about their criticisms of Niantic (Image via Reddit)

The Reddit post also spurred on other criticisms surrounding Niantic's handling of Pokemon GO as well. Fans lambasted it for removing entertaining gameplay features like extended spawning ranges while overlooking in-game bugs and major flaws, causing plenty of heartache for those who continue to play. Over the last few years, the developers' handling of the mobile title hasn't met expectations.

From the mishandled avatar and graphical update to the continued presence of several bugs, to excessive monetization practices in Pokemon GO that many trainers have grown unhappy with, Niantic has certainly takes its lumps in recent years. Due to this, any error can be magnified, and a copy-editing mistake can end up being heavily scrutinized by fans when Registeel and Regirock are confused for each other.

Niantic may sorely need a win to keep Pokemon GO fans engaged

Ninatic's event schedule could be even more impactful for its reputation (Image via Niantic)

There are no two ways about it, Niantic has received a lot of heat dating back quite a few years now. While many players continue to play Pokemon GO and don't necessarily pay attention to controversies on social media, the criticism online hasn't subsided and many trainers have sworn off the mobile title. This does financially impact Niantic to a degree.

By implementing some new or revamped feature, acquiescing to some player requests and demands, or providing trainers more incentives to continue playing, it may be possible for Niantic to help mend its reputation in the eyes of skeptical or downright upset players. The developer certainly has a lot to make up for, but at this point in the game's life cycle, trainers may be more open to small wins.

Even marginal progress toward a more positive gameplay experience can be a win in the eyes of many trainers. With just a few small steps, Niantic could begin to snowball and truly reimagine the game in a way that works for both players and the developer. However, it's imperative that it hear the concerns of the fanbase, even if it can't take every complaint into consideration.