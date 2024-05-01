"A perfect summary of Pokemon GO's current state": Redditor reacts to second Poipole and "predatory monetization"

Pokemon GO has always existed with microtransactions, but some trainers are getting fed up with how many parts of the game are being paywalled. In a recent post to the game's subreddit, the user Christophisis explained his displeasure with the fact that the chance to catch a second Poipole required purchasing a $10 ticket, accusing Niantic of predatory monetization.

Note: Parts of the article are based on the author's opinion.

Christophisis explains why they consider Pokemon GO's monetization predatory (Image via Reddit)

It's no secret that Pokemon GO is going through an incredibly rough patch after its avatar graphics update went over incredibly poorly. However, trainers have been claiming the game has favored paid players dating back years to several Pokemon being initially paywalled in an event, and players like Christophisis believe they're not getting their money's worth.

Poipole, while being the only Ultra Beast that can evolve (though it can't evolve into Naganadel yet in GO), may not seem like a creature worth paying $10 for a Wonder Ticket to catch a second time in Pokemon GO. Toss in that the Wonder Ticket's other rewards can mostly be obtained elsewhere, and it's understandable for players to wonder what value they're getting with their money.

Pokemon GO fans criticize Niantic for placing certain Pokemon behind ticketed events (Image via Reddit)

While Poipole will likely eventually be able to evolve into Naganadel, which could be a high-end Poison-type attacker, some alternatives don't cost players real-world money. Put plainly, many trainers remembered a time when getting quality Pokemon was possible without buying seasonal/event/Special Research tickets, and they're not happy about the state of the game much at all.

Trainers lament the lack of action on the player base's part to force change in the game (Image via Reddit)

Many fans remember when Pokemon like Regigigas and Keldeo were paywalled behind event tickets before they became more readily available, leaving them to feel like Niantic is exploiting FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) to get players to pay for monsters that are later made available through other means. Overall, many fans consider Niantic's recent monetization tactics exploitative to its player base.

Could Pokemon GO's bottom line falter if it continues its current monetization?

Could Pokemon GO's current monetization potentially hurt its bottom line in the future? (Image via Niantic)

The long-running topic of Niantic's monetization practices has often been brought up alongside other controversies, including the avatar update debacle and the remote raid pass nerf. Could the continued monetization that many players consider predatory end up harming Niantic's revenue? Possibly, but the effort involved would be herculean on the players' part.

For example, the #HearUsNiantic campaign and attempted boycott of Pokemon GO after the remote raid pass nerf, while widespread, didn't ultimately have the teeth to cause Niantic to change course in its landmark mobile title. Some players swore off the game altogether, but others returned to playing the game, though it's unclear how many continued to pay for microtransactions.

One of the given rules in the mobile space is that of "whales," a small percentage of players that spend exorbitant sums of money to get ahead, and this principle applies in Pokemon GO. However, whales can't keep a game afloat by themselves in most situations, and if enough players stop playing the game, Niantic will likely feel the consequences in its earnings reports.

It may not be enough to just stop paying for microtransactions, as Niantic also sells location data collected by players to help fund its operations, making a massive boycott one of the only options. However, getting a sizable segment of the player base to stop playing until Niantic is willing to re-examine things is the real challenge, and unfortunately, it may not be enough either.