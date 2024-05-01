"Kind of misleading marketing": Pokemon GO player comments on GO Fest 2024 poster

The backlash against Pokemon GO's avatar graphical update continues, but some savvy players have noticed that Niantic is still using the old and beloved avatar models in some advertisements and loading screens. This subject came to a head due to GO Fest 2024's promotions for exclusive avatar cosmetics that were using the old avatar models. This led Redditor u/Entire_Pineapple4732 to say:

"Kind of misleading marketing to sell avatar items using the old models that don't exist anymore. I wonder why they didn't use the new models."

Although Niantic announced Pokemon GO Fest 2024 and began setting up images for it back in March 2024, trainers found it interesting that the studio wouldn't use the updated character models in the event's advertising once the avatar graphical rework rolled out. Many suggested that the developer used the old models in the adverts to concede that the new models haven't caught on.

It's entirely possible that the Pokemon GO image referenced by u/Entire_Pineapple4732 could have simply been created early on before GO Fest 2024's announcement and April's avatar visual update, but some players aren't convinced.

Trainers in the comments of Entire_Pineapple's post also continued to lament the new-look visuals, and some remarked that they'd quit the game.

Trainers lament the loss of access to certain cosmetics and their avatars' appearances (Image via Reddit)

Additionally, players pointed out that some exclusive cosmetics no longer seem to be usable after the avatar update, and there have also been countless posts of avatar glitches with costumes causing avatars to appear bald, among other issues.

All in all, players see Niantic's advertising for GO Fest using the old avatar models and feel nostalgic while also upset with the current state of their appearances.

Some Pokemon GO players have left the game over the avatar controversy (Image via Reddit)

Despite the regular backlash and players' statements about leaving the game due to several Niantic controversies, the developer seems to be pushing ahead with its decisions. It should be made apparent before long as to whether these choices impact Pokemon GO's revenue.

Are Pokemon GO Fest's avatar advertisements misleading marketing?

Should Pokemon GO Fest 2024's advertisements reflect the avatar update? (Image via Niantic)

While it's likely that Niantic released the advertisement for avatar cosmetics with the old character models, would this equate to misleading advertising for Pokemon GO Fest 2024? The case can certainly be made, as the current avatars are a far cry from their original appearances. The cosmetics would likely look different on each avatar as a result.

The new-look avatars have appeared in more than a few advertisements since, but the fact that GO Fest 2024 is still an upcoming event and some of its ads don't reflect the current state of the game could appear negligent if not outright misleading.

Even if the GO Fest ad was made before the avatar update, players deserve an accurate representation of their cosmetics.

If the game's avatar update becomes the norm and Niantic doesn't reverse course, the least it could do for its dedicated player base is to give them an appropriate visual of what the new GO Fest cosmetics look like using the updated models. Players likely won't love how they look, but transparency still counts for something in the mobile game that once took the world by storm.

Whatever the case, the backlash shows no sign of ending, and Niantic doesn't seem to be backing away from its decisions.