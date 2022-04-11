Memories of Mudkip research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

April's Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO was centered around Hoenn's Water-type starter Mudkip. Countless trainers enjoyed catching the Pokemon and completing research tasks pertaining to it.

Players who paid the $1 price tag to opt-in to Pokemon GO's special research for Mudkip's Community Day were presented with a few challenges. These challenges yielded their own rewards that were quite different compared to ordinary field research during the Community Day event itself.

Throughout the event's three-hour timeframe, players rushed to capture Mudkip to obtain a shiny Mudkip or one with particularly high IV stats.

Pokemon GO: Each special research task and reward for Memories of Mudkip

Catching Mudkip plays into the research task requirements, which is expected for the Pokemon's Community Day (Image via Niantic)

As players progress through the game, they'll find ample opportunities to complete the desired special research tasks. Compared to many different research task lines of its kind, this particular set of research presented during Mudkip's Community Day is one of the easier sets in Pokemon GO.

With no multi-step sets of tasks, there are simply three tasks that yield a large number of rewards for trainers. These include even more appearances by the cute Water-type starter from Pokemon's third generation.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of each task and reward available during Memories of Mudkip's special research:

Step 1 of 1

Catch Three Mudkip - One Mudkip encounter, five Great Balls, one Golden Razz Berry, two Ultra Balls, two Pinap Berries, and 500 Stardust.

- One Mudkip encounter, five Great Balls, one Golden Razz Berry, two Ultra Balls, two Pinap Berries, and 500 Stardust. Spin Five Pokestops or Gyms - 600 Stardust.

- 600 Stardust. Walk 1km - An additional Mudkip encounter, five Great Balls, one Golden Razz Berry, two Ultra Balls, two Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust.

This may not seem like a ton of rewards for Pokemon GO trainers, but it surely isn't a bad return for a $1 investment. Considering that many of these items would cumulatively cost quite a bit more than the $1 asking price, buying it may be worth it as the special research is quick to complete for many trainers and doesn't cost much.

The additional Mudkip encounters can also make the difference between bagging a powerful or shiny Mudkip and missing out. It also never hurts to use a few more Pinap Berries to get some Mudkip candies to evolve a Marshtomp or Swampert.

Some Pokemon GO trainers may not consider the real-world currency cost worth it, but those who don't mind dropping a few bucks in the game may find some value here. Considering what trainers get in return for a very small amount of effort, this research questline is certainly worth looking into.

