Miraidon vs Koraidon: Who wins the bout between these two Gen IX Pokemon?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pocket Monsters to the long-running creature collection game series. However, few species got more visibility than Koraidon and Miraidon, the mascots of the Scarlet and Violet games, respectively. These two time-traveling species were discovered by Professors Turo and Sada and accompanied players on their Paldean adventures.

However, which of these two Legendary Pokemon would win in a battle? It's a tough answer, considering the fact that these creatures are more alike than they are different. Their main differences really come down to their elemental typings and their home time period.

Regardless, since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are continuing onward, it isn't a bad time to examine a hypothetical duel between these two Pocket Monsters from both the lore and game data perspectives.

Breaking down a Pokemon battle between Koraidon and Miraidon

In-game lore: Miraidon wins

The distinguishing features between Miraidon and Koraidon are very minute in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's lore. They're effectively two sides of the same paradoxical coin. Koraidon is an ancestor of Cyclizar from the past, while Miraidon appears to be the creature's future.

According to the Pokedex, Koraidon is brawny, confident, and aggressive toward people and Pocket Monsters alike. It doesn't fear any opponent, and the Pokedex states that it has the strength to split the ground in two with a single punch.

Where Koraidon excels as a physical Pokemon, Miraidon is much more mentally calculated. The Pokedex states that Miraidon has lightning powerful enough to scorch the earth to ash. Furthermore, Miraidon is said to spend its fights floating in an advantageous position before striking an opponent's weak point.

With the small amount of information available, Miraidon seems to have a slight edge over Koraidon in the early goings of the two creatures' lore. Although Koraidon's physical might is deadly, and it can glide much like Miraidon, it appears that Pokemon Violet's mascot is the superior battle tactician while still having dangerous lightning-based attacks.

In-game stats and moves: Push

Much like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's lore, it's incredibly difficult to distinguish an edge between Koraidon and Miraidon. Based on their stats, these two legendary creatures are effectively diametric opposites across the physical/special attack divide. Koraidon has strong Attack and Defense stats, while Miraidon excels with Special Attack and Defense.

Moreover, these two creatures are both partially Dragon-type species and can learn attacks that deal super effective damage to each other. With both having a 100 base stat for HP and a 135 base stat for Speed, the only difference between the two mascots is their focus on physical or special attacks.

All in all, if both of these Pokemon have trainers of equal capability and have no differences in their EV training, a victory is incredibly difficult to predict. It all really comes down to how these species are trained, what moves a trainer teaches them, and when they use them.

In many ways, these two Pocket Monsters mirror each other perfectly, which likely isn't by accident. Considering they're both Paradox iterations of Cyclizar, it's not surprising that they're evenly matched when all other factors are equal.

Winner: Miraidon by an incredibly thin margin

In complete fairness, this theoretical Pokemon battle between Koraidon and Miraidon could go either way. With mirrored in-game stats and very little to work with by way of lore, this battle could simply be a stalemate. However, the Pokedex entries provided and the known game lore do lend themselves ever so slightly to Miraidon when all is said and done.

Koraidon could easily steamroll Miraidon with its physical prowess. However, game lore suggests that Miraidon would be more evasive and wait for Koraidon to make a mistake before moving in to light it up with electric power. Koraidon is also described as incredibly confident and aggressive, which may mean it won't think through its battle strategy as thoroughly.

If these two Pocket Monsters faced off, the battle could result in victory for either combatant. Be that as it may, if all factors on the battleground are equal, these creatures offset each other via their in-game stats and moves. That simply leaves game lore, which sees Miraidon as the more cunning of the two fighters.

Of these two mascots, Miraidon possesses the gift of more foresight and analytical thinking. This makes the Electric/Dragon-type creature less likely to make mistakes, giving it the thinnest of edges against its counterpart from the distant past.