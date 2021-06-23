New exploration bonuses to arrive soon in Pokemon GO

Big changes are coming in Pokemon GO, and we have the scoop here.

There have been many bonuses that have been extended due to the Covid-19 Pandemic over the past 15 months. Pokémon GO players have had to social distance while playing outside, or even quarantine and stay home making it impossible to complete tasks that include traveling a certain distance.

Much of the world is now finally able to return to some normalcy, and with that, Niantic has released what new exploration bonuses will be arriving at the end of July. These bonuses will be available to Pokémon GO Trainers in the U.S. and New Zealand first, and will then be rolled out to other countries as and when it is safe to do so.

Exploration Bonus Updates Coming to Pokémon GO: https://t.co/LF3EEPXVY5 pic.twitter.com/7YQqLmjN8l — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2021

Why Exploration Bonuses in Pokemon GO?

These exploration bonuses will be there to encourage trainers to go outside and explore, the way Pokemon GO was intended to do so from the beginning. Some of the bonuses that have been released recently may stay, while others will be introduced to the game. These new bonuses will consist of:

Increased effectiveness when moving while using an incense in Pokemon GO.

Receive up to two free Raid Passes per day from spinning PokeStop Gym Photo Discs.

Trainers will be guaranteed gift when spinning PokeStops in Pokemon GO as long as they have not reached their maximum gift inventory.

Trainers will receive 10x bonus XP when spinning a PokeStop for the first time.

Trainers will have so much more to benefit from when playing Pokémon GO in the outside world again, but there are some bonuses that will be removed as well. Incense will not work when the Pokémon Trainer is stationary.

Buddy Pokémon will also no longer find gifts for their Trainers as often in Pokemon GO, and the distance between the Pokémon Trainer and a PokeStop will return to normal. This means that the distance will no longer be extended.

