"New Pikachu coming out?": Pokemon GO fans react to Timeless Travels trailer

With November coming to a close, many players seem excited about the future of Pokemon GO. Recently, a trailer revealing the next themed season for the game, Timeless Travels, dropped, showing players what to expect in the times to come. In the trailer, some players noticed a particular Pikachu they may have never seen before.

This Pikachu is an interesting addition, especially to those who have never seen it before. In a recent Reddit post on the game's subreddit, players have been asking more about this interesting creature.

Reddit reacts to Pikachu, PhD in Pokemon GO

User Sorry_Account_4005 posted that they had never seen this mysterious Pikachu before. However, other users were quick to point out that this new Pikachu is actually a familiar face. The clothed mouse is, in fact, the long-lost Pikachu, PhD from Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

Comment byu/Sorry_Account_4005 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Cosplay Pikachu first debuted in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire as a way to incentivize playing the remastered contest minigames the game had. Players could receive this special Pikachu after completing one contest and changing the creature's costume to match any of the game's five contest types.

Pikachu Libre, Pop Star Pikachu, and Rock Star Pikachu are other costumes for this Cosplay Pikachu that players could receive in these games. As such, it is only fitting for Pikachu, PhD to make its grand debut eventually. However, how it was presented in the trailer has made some players wonder how they could acquire it once it became available.

In the trailer, Pikachu, PhD is standing in front of a Pokestop Showcase. This could have been done as a way for Niantic to hint at the new specimen being tied to this feature, perhaps as a reward for those who score the highest on a particular showcase. This would make sense, considering Pikachu Libre is tied behind good performance in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

One thing that many players may not have considered is the potential moveset for Pikachu, PhD. In the main series games, Pikachu, PhD's signature move is Electric Terrain, a utility move. Since such moves are not present in Pokemon GO, Niantic may have to get creative with the moves for this variant of the franchise mascot.

Comment byu/Sorry_Account_4005 from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

Since Pikachu, PhD is supposed to be an intelligent doctor, a Psychic-type move may suit this form well. Considering Pikachu Libre and both of the music-star Pikachus got their signature moves into the game, it is unlikely that Niantic will leave Pikachu, PhD without one. For a charged attack, Psychic would be a great choice as it would fit the theme perfectly.

Overall, the reaction to Pikachu, PhD is mostly positive. Fans of the main series are excited to see this creature back in the games after many years, while newer Pokemon GO-exclusive players get the chance to add another costumed Pikachu to their collections.