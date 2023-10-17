Niantic announces PokeStop Showcase changes for Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season

Niantic has announced some pretty big changes to Pokemon GO's PokeStop Showcases. This news has caused a bit of backlash from the community, given how many players have spent a lot of time and resources preparing for the appearance of specific creatures during the events. Trainers are immensely unhappy that all their efforts will go to waste.

So, what exactly are these changes, and what can players do to still get some enjoyment out of the PokeStop Showcases?

What are Niantic's big changes to Pokemon GO's Adventures Abroad PokeStop Showcases?

Niantic's changes to upcoming PokeStop Showcases in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Smoliv featured from October 16 to October 17

Drifloon featured from October 29 to October 31

Gothita and Mareanie featured from November 15 to November 19

Wooper Showcase has been cancelled

Niantic has decided to change the creature of interest for the first round of PokeStop Showcases from Pumpkaboo to Smoliv. Though this change may seem small to players who may not pay close attention to the game's events, those who have been waiting to participate in the Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour are less than enthused.

Many trainers looked forward to this event for their chance to obtain the biggest Pumpkaboo. However, this recent change in plans has left many players hung up to dry without explanation. Of course, this has led many fans to express dissatisfaction in the comments.

With many trainers assuming there would be no reason to collect multiple Smoliv, they have decided to transfer those they did not intend to evolve in favor of collecting more candies.

Tips for finding Smoliv in Pokemon GO

Smoliv is currently experiencing a boosted spawn rate in Pokemon GO. This means that every time the game dictates that a Grass-type creature should spawn, there is a great chance that it will be Smoliv. Grass-type Pocket Monsters can appear more frequently if the player finds themselves in sunny weather.

Trainers can also use consumable items like Lure Modules or Incense to greatly increase the general spawn rate of an area. Lure Modules attach to PokeStops and gyms to increase the likelihood of creatures appearing. Incense attaches to the player's avatar and increases the spawn rate around them for as long as they remain mobile.

If all the conditions are met, players should have no problem restocking their supply of Smoliv before the PokeStop Showcases go live.