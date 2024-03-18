Pokemon Pokedle answers (Monday, March 18, 2024)

The Pokemon answers for the daily Pokedle puzzles on March 18, 2024, have been revealed. This entertaining fan game sees players testing their Pocket Monsters knowledge by deducing a creature's identity through a series of four puzzles. These puzzles include a Wordle-styled "Classic" mode, puzzles based on TCG card art and Pokedex clues, as well as one centered on a silhouette.

For March 18, 2024, the Pokedex clue is as follows:

"______ eats small insects and moss off of rocks. If the ocean current turns fast, this Pokémon anchors itself by wrapping its tail around rocks or coral to prevent being washed away." - Pokedle, March 18, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters can help Pokemon trivia fans answer the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Rock

Rock Type 2: None

None Habitat: Cave

Cave Color: Grey

Grey Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 40 centimeters

40 centimeters Weight: 20 kilograms

Geodude, Horsea, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 158 (March 18, 2024)

Geodude is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 18, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case players are looking for the full slate of answers for Pokedle today, they can find them below:

Classic : Geodude

: Geodude Card Art : Rhyhorn

: Rhyhorn Pokedex Entry : Horsea

: Horsea Silhouette: Tentacool

When it comes to figuring out the Classic puzzle, things get simpler when you narrow the answers down to Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses for answers. Since the creature is grey in coloration, frequents caves as a Rock-type species, and isn't very large, it's hard to come to any other conclusion but Geodude.

The TCG card art puzzle is an interesting one but gives its identity away with a few clues. Since the card art is brown, we know the card is either a Fighting, Rock, or Ground-type. Even blurred, the card art also betrays a large grey body down on all fours, which leads to the reasonable assumption that Rhyhorn is the pick.

For the Pokedex puzzle, things get trickier. However, we know that the species frequents the water and has a strong tail, but it isn't necessarily large enough to fight the tides. Since Horsea has a long, curled tail and a mouth that works well for devouring smaller prey on rocks and small landmasses, it emerges as the most reasonable choice here.

All that's left for Pokemon trivia fans is the silhouette puzzle, which should be the easiest for today. Players will notice a long tentacle and a somewhat curved body, and since Pokedle currently uses Gen I answers, the only real option on the table is Tentacool, known well for its poisonous stinging tentacles.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Magneton was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 17, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle rarely repeats its Pokemon questions and answers across puzzle categories, players can use past solutions to help them narrow down future ones. Since this is the case, fans can find a brief collection of answers from previous days below:

March 17, Pokedle 157 - Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette)

- Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette) March 15, Pokedle 155 - Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette)

- Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette) March 14, Pokedle 154 - Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette)

- Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette) March 13, Pokedle 153 - Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette)

- Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette) March 12, Pokedle 152 - Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette)

- Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette) March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

The next slate of puzzles for Pokedle version 159 will go live at midnight on March 19, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in and keep your daily streak going. Before you know it, you'll be on the level of a Pokemon Professor!

Poll : Did you find Pokedle version 158 challenging? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion