Pokemon Pokedle answers (Friday, March 15, 2024)

The Pokemon-based answers for Pokedle version 155 on March 15, 2024, have been revealed. Pokedle is enjoyed by many thanks to its daily Pocket Monsters challenges, where players must deduce the identity of a creature based on four different puzzles (Classic, TCG card art, Pokedex description, silhouette) to brush up on their knowledge and show it off with a recurring daily streak.

For March 15, 2024, the Pokedex description clue is as follows:

"This Pokémon is terrifically strong in order to constrict things with its body. It can even flatten steel oil drums. Once ____ wraps its body around its foe, escaping its crunching embrace is impossible." - Pokedle, March 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the following parameters can help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Wordle-like Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Ghost

Ghost Type 2: Poison

Poison Habitat: Cave

Cave Color: Purple

Purple Evolutionary Stage: Third

Third Height: 1 meter, 50 centimeters

1 meter, 50 centimeters Weight: 40.5 kilograms

Gengar, Arbok, and more Pokemon included as Pokedle 155 answers (March 15, 2024)

Gengar is the Classic puzzle solution for Pokedle 155 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case players are stumped on today's Pokedle answers, they can find the full slate below:

Classic : Gengar

: Gengar Card Art : Psyduck

: Psyduck Pokedex Entry : Arbok

: Arbok Silhouette: Zapdos

Deducing the Classic puzzle shouldn't be too tricky, as Pokedle is currently using Generation I Pokemon as answers. Only a single third stage evolution has a Ghost/Poison type combination in Gen I, and that happens to be the beloved and spooky Gengar, Gastly/Haunter's final evolution.

The TCG card art puzzle for March 15, 2024, is also a fairly straightforward one. A blue card border signifies a Water-type species, and its yellow body is hard to miss. In Generation I, the only Water-type with such a bright yellow body and small hairs on its head is the headache-wracked Psyduck.

Next up is the Pokedex clue, which can be tricky considering how many Pokemon are known to wrap up their prey. However, this Pokedex description from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire makes it clear that the creature's body has immense strength and a nasty bite after it constricts its prey, making the snake-like Arbok a reasonable answer to come to.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which should be easy for any fans of Generation I or the Legendary Birds. The silhouette features bird-like talons and spiked wings, which recalls the image of Zapdos almost immediately.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Lickitung was the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 154 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's daily trivia questions and answers don't repeat across categories often (if at all), players can use answers from previous days to narrow down their future guesses. Since this is the case, fans can check below for past Pokedle solutions:

March 14, Pokedle 154 - Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette)

- Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette) March 13, Pokedle 153 - Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette)

- Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette) March 12, Pokedle 152 - Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette)

- Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette) March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

- Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette) March 9, Pokedle 149 - Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette)

- Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette) March 8, Pokedle 148 - Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette)

- Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette) March 7, Pokedle 147 - Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 16, 2024. New answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check in to keep your daily streak alive and keep brushing up your skills to the level of a Pokemon professor!

Poll : Did you find Pokedle version 155 challenging? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion