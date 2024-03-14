Pokemon Pokedle answers (Thursday, March 14, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle for March 14, 2024, have been revealed. This entertaining daily game sees Pocket Monsters fans deducing the identity of the series' creatures through various puzzles, including a Wordle-like guessing game, puzzles based on TCG card art and Pokedex descriptions, as well as a final puzzle where players guess a Pocket Monster based on a silhouette.

For March 14, 2024, the following clue was included for the Pokedex puzzle:

"It has an extremely sharp sense of direction. It can unerringly return home to its nest, however far it may be removed from its familiar surroundings." - Pokedle, March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, these measurements and parameters can help Pokemon trivia masters figure out the Wordle-styled Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Normal

Normal Type 2: None

None Habitat: Grassland

Grassland Color: Pink

Pink Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 1 meter, 20 centimeters

1 meter, 20 centimeters Weight: 65.5 kilograms

Pidgey, Lickitung, and more Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 154 (March 14, 2024)

Lickitung is the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 154 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case Pokemon fans are having a tough time with the puzzles for March 14, they can find all the Pokedle answers below:

Classic: Lickitung

Lickitung Card Art : Nidoqueen

: Nidoqueen Pokedex Entry : Pidgey

: Pidgey Silhouette: Diglett

Determining the solution of the Classic puzzle should be straightforward. Since Pokedle utilizes answers from Generation I of Pokemon, there simply aren't too many Normal-type species with no second type who have pink bodies and a considerable weight except for the constantly hungry Lickitung.

The TCG card art puzzle may be one of the toughest for today, but as players make guesses, they'll notice a blue and tan body begin to take shape. That color scheme is pretty unmistakable, especially once you make out the horns and tail, making Nidoqueen a dead ringer as the TCG card art answer.

Things can be tricky for the Pokedex puzzle. However, fans of Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald may notice this particular Pokedex entry. If they don't, one has to ask which Pocket Monster from Generation I is well-known for its sense of direction. Considering Pidgey can be used as a messenger in the universe's lore, it fits the bill better than most of its counterparts.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which doesn't show much more than a rounded head/body. However, the Pokemon's head has no ears and seems to straighten down into the body lower down the silhouette. Fans will likely recognize the stubby appearance of Diglett as they keep making guesses.

Past Pokedle Answers

Zubat was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 13, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle answers rarely repeat across the puzzle categories, trivia masters can use older Pokedle answers to eliminate future guesses. Since that's the case, fans can take a look at the previous answers below to give them an advantage:

March 13, Pokedle 153 - Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette)

- Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette) March 12, Pokedle 152 - Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette)

- Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette) March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

- Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette) March 9, Pokedle 149 - Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette)

- Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette) March 8, Pokedle 148 - Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette)

- Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette) March 7, Pokedle 147 - Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette)

The next set of puzzles for Pokedle 155 will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 15, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in and keep your daily streak going!

