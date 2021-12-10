Biggest changes from 12/9 update in Pokemon Unite

The Pokemon Unite meta has been shaken up in a big way after the December 9th update.

Many fans had this date circled on their calendars, since it marked the debut of Tsareena, the newest member to the Pokemon Unite roster. After the 10 hour long update, though, many new changes have come to the game, in terms of both mechanics and Pokemon abilities.

Several Pokemon nerfed and buffed in new patch

One of the biggest changes that’s come with the 12/9 update affects the ranking system. Typically, players will gain a diamond for winning a ranked match and lose a diamond after a loss.

Now, for spending some performance points, players can hold on to a diamond after losing a ranked match. This should make reaching higher ranks a tad bit easier.

The Master ranking system has also been changed so that the ratings increase more easily.

In terms of the game itself, the middle and base goals now recover more health, as well as give a stronger shield. This is going to make diving goals a lot more tougher and a lot easier to defend goals.

In terms of specific Pokemon changes, many Pokemon significantly grew in viability, while some powerhouses in the meta got nerfed. The nerfs given through the patch are as follows:

Lucario: Steadfast decreased, Power up Punch damage output decreased.

Zeraora: Unite move deals less damage, Discharge deals less damage and gives weaker shield, Spark controls and Wild charge bug fixed

Greedent: Covet cooldown increased (9s to 11s) and effects weakened

Greninja: Standard Attack movement decrease bug fixed, Double Team damage decreased, Water Shuriken movement decrease bug fixed, cooldown increased from 5s to 6s, Unite Move movement speed bug fixed

Talonflame: effect on Fly weakened

Lucario has been subject to several nerfs so far (Image via TiMi Studios)

Clearly TiMi Studios went after some of the characters who have been dominating ranked in this patch. Both Greedent and Lucario remained to be quite op even after their previous nerfs.

One large buff that several Pokemon got through this patch is the elimination of evolutions at level 6 and 10. Now Mamoswine, Gardevoir and Garchomp each have their evolutions at level 5 and level 9. They will also get the corresponding abilities at those levels too (i.e. Gardevoir getting Psyshock or Future Sight at level 5).

Snorlax also received a couple buffs. Flail and Heavy Slam can now be learned at level 5, while Yawn and Block can be learned at level 7. In addition, Snorlax gets its Unite Move at level 9.

Talonflame received a buff and a nerf in the same patch, surprisingly. Now Aerial Ace has a lowered cooldown.

