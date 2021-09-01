Can you catch a shiny Wooloo in Pokemon GO? (September 2021)

Wooloo was just released in Pokemon GO, and now trainers can even come across a shiny one.

Wooloo is one of several Pokemon from the Galar region that have recently been brought into the world of Pokemon GO. Fans may remember this Pokemon from the beginning of Pokemon Sword and Shield, where it got lost in the Slumbering Weald. Wooloo is a Normal-type Pokemon that evolves into Dubwool.

Generation VIII Pokemon gets Spotlight Hour

Wooloo is the subject of a Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, August 31st from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. During these Spotlight Hours, the featured Pokemon will have a highly increased spawn rate, so that trainers can catch multiple during the event. It also makes shiny hunting easier, since trainers can get so many encounters.

Wooloo in general is a Pokemon that many trainers have come across already through part 3 of the Ultra Unlock. This Pokemon joined Falinks, Skwovet, and others as being the first Pokemon from Generation VIII to be added into Pokemon GO.

Along with Wooloo, this Spotlight Hour will feature double XP for evolution. Trainers can take advantage of this by evolving multiple Pokemon with low candy requirements to evolve (Caterpie, Pidgey, etc.). Trainers can activate a Lucky Egg beforehand to maximize XP.

Fortunately, Wooloo itself also falls into this category. It only takes 50 energy to evolve it into Dubwool.

Speaking of Dubwool, it looks to be more of a defensive Pokemon. It has 198 Defense and 176 Stamina. While its Attack may be lacking, the Pokemon does get access to one of the best Electric-type moves in Wild Charge. That being said, it’s doubtful as to whether it will see any use in raids or PvP anytime soon.

After the event, part three of the Ultra Unlock will end. This means that trainers will have only a limited time to catch these Generation VIII Pokemon before the spawns change. Considering that the upcoming season (Season of Mischief) will be centered around Hoopa, Niantic might go back to focusing on Generation VI going forward.

