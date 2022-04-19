Can Cherubi be shiny in Pokemon GO?

One of the most popular Sinnoh Grass-types might soon be having its shiny released in Pokemon GO.

Cherubi has been prominent quite a lot recently, having featured in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Legends: Arceus. It evolves into Cherrim, which is famous for changing its form under sunlight. An upcoming event for the mobile game looks like it should allow trainers to catch many Grass-types, Cherubi included.

Generation IV Pokemon gets shiny released

For Sustainability Week, shiny Cherubi will be making its debut. Sustainability Week will last from Wednesday, April 20 at 10.00 AM local time to Monday, April 25 at 8.00 PM local time.

While shiny Cherubi is certainly enough to get trainers on their phones, it is the Season of Alola, and another Alolan Pokemon will be entering the game for the first time. Sustainability Week will see the introduction of Oranguru.

This primate has a rather unique typing of Normal and Psychic. It is native to the Lush Jungle, an area that recently featured its own event. Oranguru looks to be a bit on the bulkier side, with a 207 Stamina stat for the mobile game.

Trainers will be happy to know that there are several ways they can find shiny Cherubi during Sustainability Week. Not only will it be roaming the wild, but shiny Cherubi will also hatch from seven km eggs and can be encountered after Field Research.

Dedicated trainers might want to consider getting a Mossy Lure Module for Sustainability Week. Grass-types in general get attracted to this Lure Module, so it will give trainers a better chance of encountering more Cherubi.

Cherubi will be availabel through Sustainability Week (Image via Niantic)

Other spawns that can be found in the wild for Sustainability Week are as follows:

Oddish

Grimer

Turtwig

Grotle

Cherubi

Trubbish

Ferroseed

Oranguru

Shiny Venusaur and Phantump will also have rare encounters. Trainers should consider themselves very lucky if they can find a Phantump, since its evolution, Trevenant, is a top threat in PvP at the moment.

