Can Furfrou be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Furfrou in Pokemon Go differs from the more traditional Pokemon and is about to become much more interesting as it will debut as a shiny soon.

Furfrou is perhaps the biggest winner of September's Fashion Week, which has already commenced. The week-long festivities will allow players to enjoy several time-limited researches to earn different in-game rewards. However, that's not all, as players will also be able to find unique spawns in the wild.

Furfrou will be among the shiny ones who could appear in the game, along with some other choices. Moreover, Niantic has added different variants of Pokemon, which will offer unique choices to any Pokemon Go player. Let's find out what gamers can expect to discover over the next week.

Furfrou will be one of several shinies to appear in Pokemon Go's fashion event

Pokemon Go's latest Fashion Week is about Furfrou, and players have a good chance of obtaining it. They can also hope to find one of the several shiny variants that could spawn in the game.

Pokemon Go shiny Furfrou variants:

Furfrou (natural)

Furfrou (Dandy)

Furfrou (Matron)

Furfrou (Debutante)

Furfrou (Diamond)

Furfrou (Star)

Furfrou (La Reine)

Furfrou (Kabuki)

Furfrou (Pharaoh)

Furfrou (Heart)

There's no shortage of variety or choice to pick from, as far as a Pokemon Go player is concerned. The default version is white, whereas the shiny natural variant is black. All the other variants have designs inspired by their respective themes.

Capturing one will require a lot of luck on the player's end. There's no guarantee whether a shiny Furfrou will spawn or not, and it all boils down to chance. However, chances are sure to be higher during Fashion Week, and these variants will also disappear from the wild once the event is over.

Players can catch the normal Fufrou from raids during the event period as it would spawn in 1-star types. However, they will not be shinies so getting a special variant is only possible from the wild.

Incidentally, Furfrou isn't the only shiny Pokemon that will be available at the Fashion Week event. Yveltal makes its debut as a shiny, although it has just one variant. Players can also catch it as part of 5-star raids during the event.

Diglett, Absol, and Toxicroak will also be present as shiny, and they will be equipped with special costumes as well. All of this can now be enjoyed in the game as the Fashion Week event has already started. Players are advised to do time-limited research to get great rewards that will be incredibly helpful on their journeys.

