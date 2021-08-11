Can Shellos be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The Generation IV Pokemon Shellos is on deck for the next Spotlight Hour, and many fans are wondering if shiny Shellos will be available on that day.

Shellos is the latest of many Generation IV Pokemon to be getting attention from Niantic recently. The release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is around the corner, and the latest events from Niantic have been very Sinnoh related. The Ultra Unlock has already brought Dialga and Palkia to raids, as well as many Sinnoh Pokemon to the wild, Shellos now among them.

Will the shiny variant of Shellos be available during its Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO?

Shellos’ Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, August 10 from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm local time. At this point, though, there is no indication that shiny Shellos will be available. Shellos will have a highly increased spawn rate, but trainers won’t be finding any shiny versions of this Water-type Pokemon on that day.

This might be a tad bit surprising considering how past Spotlight Hours have been. Typically, Spotlight Hours are the perfect opportunity to catch shiny variants of Pokemon. It looks like shiny Shellos, though, will have to wait.

One other important aspect of this Spotlight Hour is that it is only dedicated to East Sea Shellos. This version of Shellos has light blue skin. West Sea Shellos, which has more of a pink tone, will be available during the next Spotlight Hour on August 17.

The reason why each variant looks different is due to the geography of Sinnoh. In the Generation IV games, the Sinnoh region is practically split in half, since Mt. Coronet range runs right down the middle of it. Therefore, East Sea Shellos is found to the right of Mt. Coronet, while West Sea Shellos is found to the left of the mountain range.

Any trainers who are looking to grind up XP will be happy to know that the bonus for this Spotlight Hour is double the catch XP. Trainers would be wise, then, to throw on a Lucky Egg before they start catching Shellos during its Spotlight Hour.

