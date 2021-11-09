Can shiny Vullaby be caught in Pokemon GO?

Trainers in Pokemon GO are about to get a good shot at catching shiny Vullaby.

Vullaby is a Dark-type and Flying-type Pokemon from Generation V. It’s typically one of the harder Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO since it hatches from special eggs. With upcoming events in Pokemon GO, though, trainers will be able to at least get a Vullaby encounter with little trouble.

Generation V Pokemon encounter as reward for Field Research

The Festival of Lights in Pokemon GO was scheduled to have a second part on November 9. This second part is now revealed to be the A Looming Shadow event. This is a revamp of an older event from previous Novembers.

The main attraction of this event will be the return of Team Rocket. By completing Field Research tasks, though, trainers will be able to earn an encounter with Vullaby. This Vullaby will also have a chance to be shiny.

A Looming Shadow will mark the first time a shiny Vullaby has been in the game. Surprisingly, much of the Unova Pokedex is waiting on getting their shiny forms into Pokemon GO. Even popular Pokemon like Excadrill, Haxorus, and Krookodile cannot be shiny when encountered.

Vullaby can be found in the Unova region (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers might be pleased to see that Vullaby will be an encounter for Field Research since the typical way that Vullaby is caught is a bit tedious.

Vullaby can only hatch from strange eggs (also known as red eggs). The only way trainers can get these eggs is through defeating Team GO Rocket leaders (Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo). Trainers also need to walk a full 12 km to hatch them.

What’s even more frustrating is that Vullaby is only one of 10 Pokemon that hatch from these eggs. Skorupi, Deino, Corphish, and other Dark-types and Poison-types are found in these strange eggs, so it could take lots of hatching before finally acquiring a Vullaby.

A Looming Shadow promises to give trainers many more treats than a Vullaby encounter. Giovanni has made a comeback, and by his side will be Shadow Lugia. There will also be more Shadow Pokemon in general, and trainers will get access to more Charge TMs.

