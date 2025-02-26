Datamine reports leak next Pokemon GO season name, suggest focus on Gen VIII legendaries 

The name and focus of the next Pokemon GO season have been leaked by popular datamining groups, The Pokemod Group and Pokeminers, on their social channels. The upcoming phase will reportedly be called Might & Mastery. This is suggested by the logo that has been discovered as a result of datamining efforts.

Additionally, another in-game asset, which follows the same design style as the logo, has been revealed. It is speculated to be the special background for the season's Community Days.

This article breaks down all the leaked information revealed about the next Pokemon GO season as of February 26, 2025.

Note: This article is based on a datamine. Readers are advised to take the information provided herein with a grain of salt.

Next Pokemon GO season to reportedly be called Might & Mastery, to focus on Kubfu and Urshifu

The name Might & Mastery appears to be a reference to the Wushu Pokemon, Kubfu. Its models — as well as both its evolutions — were added to the game files recently, according to the datamine. Moreover, given that the creature is known for its strength as well as for being a masterful fighter, the season's name feels appropriate.

The logo features two fists and has one dark side and one blue side. The fists are likely a reference to Kubfu and its evolutions' primary typing — Fighting. The dark is potentially for Single Strike Urshifu's secondary Dark typing, which could mean the blue side refers to Rapid Strike Urshifu's secondary Water typing.

The dark red accents in the middle of the potential Community Day background for the upcoming season could be a reference to Dynamax Energy, and the eventual release of Gigantamax Single Strike and Rapid Strike Urshifu.

Potential timeline for next Pokemon GO season

It is hard to predict the exact timeline for the upcoming season of Pokemon GO. That said, it can be claimed with some certainty that the season will end with GO Fest 2025. With the Gigantamax Urshifus being highly coveted critters, it won't be a surprise if they are reserved for the end of the season.

Considering how one of the previous asset datamine reports also found the Crowned forms of Zacian and Zamazenta as well as Eternatus in the game, they could also potentially accompany Urshifu for the finale.

Exactly how the next Pokemon GO season will pan out is impossible to predict. However, considering how on-point datamine reports from these sources have been in the past, you can expect to see an announcement regarding some of these things soon.

