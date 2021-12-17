Diamond and Pearl Clans revealed for Pokemon Legends Arceus

A pair of clans is the newest reveal from the soon-to-release Pokemon Legends Arceus title.

More and more news keeps trickling in on what nuances will be featured in this unique addition to the Pokemon franchise. Recently, new Pokemon like Hisuian Zorua, Zoroark, and Voltorb were showcased. Now, however, there is more information on new characters in the game.

New characters revealed for upcoming Pokemon game

The latest trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus revealed the appearance of two factions: Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan. These are no doubt callbacks to the original Generation IV games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

The members of the Diamond Clan all wear robes that seem to resemble Dialga, the mascot of Pokemon Diamond. Conversely, the Pearl Clan members all wear clothes based on Palkia, the mascot of Pokemon Pearl.

Each clan will have its own respective leader as well. The leader of the Diamond Clan will be Adaman, a trainer that prefers not to waste time and take action quickly. He will have Leafeon as a partner Pokemon.

On the other side, the Pearl Clan will be led by Irida. She is a more careful character who likes to think things through, and her partner Pokemon will be Glaceon.

Adaman (left) and Irida (right) facing each other (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A brief glimpse of each clan’s base was also shown. The Diamond Clan appears to be based out of a house in a wooded area, whereas The Pearl Clan is located in a snowy region.

While it isn’t confirmed, The Diamond Clan could be stationed in Eterna Forest (where Eevee evolves into Leafon), and The Pearl Clan might reside by Snowpoint City (where Eevee evolves into Glaceon). This would explain why each clan leader has their own specific Pokemon.

It also looks like two of the wardens are part of the clans. Arezu, who guards a mysterious lady Pokemon, is part of the Diamond Clan. Lian, the warden for Kleavor, is a member of the Pearl Clan.

Other than the clans, the members of the Ginkgo Guild were revealed. These appear to be merchants that have rare items for sale. The names of the merchants are Ginter and Volo, and it looks like they will have berries available for purchase.

