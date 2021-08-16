How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

It is Pokemon GO's Eevee Community Day this August and trainers are undertaking plenty of evolutions in order to fill out their Pokedexes and rosters, all thanks to Eevee's many evolutionary forms.

With so many ways to evolve the genetically unstable Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers new to the game or unfamiliar with Eevee's evolutions may need a refresher on how to get its certain forms.

When it comes to the Grass-type evolution Leafeon, players will need to stock up on Eevee candies and also get themselves a Mossy Lure Module. There is also a nicknaming trick to use for Eevee, but this can only be used once.

Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee into Leafeon via Mossy Lure Modules or the nickname trick

For Pokemon GO players attempting to evolve Eevee into Leafeon, they can bypass the usual Mossy Lure Module requirements with a simple trick.

By changing Eevee's nickname to "Linnea," Eevee will become a Leafeon when sufficient candies have been supplied for the evolution. To ensure that the evolution will be successful, players can view the "evolve" button on their Eevee's stats page.

If the trick is available to use, the silhouette of the Pokemon in the evolve button should resemble the Leafeon.

It is very important to make sure that the Eevee that players want to evolve with the nickname trick is worth evolving, as it only works once.

After using up their nickname evolution, players will have to rely on the traditional way to evolve Eevee: by providing Eevee 25 candies and evolving it while it is in the vicinity of a Pokestop with an active Mossy Lure Module.

Thanks to Eevee's Community Day, acquiring the necessary materials should be quite easy.

Eevee is currently spawning much more often in the wild, and collecting candies should be as simple as feeding them wild Pokemon Pinap Berries and catching them.

In addition, players can receive a Mossy Lure Module from Research Tasks pertaining to the Community Day event, meaning they won't even have to stop by the in-game store for one.

To summarize, all Pokemon GO players need in order to successfully evolve their Eevee into Leafeon is to be close to a Pokestop that has an active Mossy Lure Module attached to it.

Doing so should produce a successful evolution when Eevee is given 25 candies, and the proximity to the Lure Module should eliminate the possibility that Eevee evolves into its usual randomized forms like Flareon, Vaporeon, or Jolteon.

