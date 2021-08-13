Umbreon is an impressive Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, and it is essential for players to know its best moveset in the mobile game. This Dark-type Eevee evolution sports a 240 in Defense and 216 in Stamina, making it a fairly durable fighter in Pokemon GO.

Of course, Umbreon is most effective in battle when it is equipped with the best possible moveset.

Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! Which of Eevee’s Evolutions are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know here! pic.twitter.com/IaEJKvm3z2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 12, 2021

Which attacks can Umbreon take advantage of the most in Pokemon GO?

Before knowing Umbreon's best moveset, a player should first and foremost be aware of the Pokemon's strengths and weaknesses. Umbreon is weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type opponents. However, Umbreon is resistant to Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokemon.

Now, when it comes to the best moveset for Umbreon in Pokemon GO, the main focus will be on Dark-type attacks only. This is due to the fact that using moves of the same type as the Pokemon itself allows Umbreon to benefit from the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This enables a Pokemon to inflict even more damage on opponents.

The best quick-move for Umbreon is Snarl, though Feint Attack is also a viable second option. As far as the best charged-move for Umbreon in the game, Dark Pulse is the preferred choice. While this attack is the most ideal move for Umbreon to know as its charged-attack, Foul Play is another great option.

Ultimately, the best moveset for Umbreon in Pokemon GO is Snarl paired with Dark Pulse. This combination allows Umbreon to take advantage of STAB with both its quick and charged move.

Need a reminder of all the amazing bonuses that will be available during August #PokemonGOCommunityDay? Check out this handy image, and save the date! pic.twitter.com/HtMrTCUWGk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 13, 2021

Umbreon may not be the most powerful Dark-type attacker in the mobile game, but the Pocket Monster can still be useful in certain battle scenarios. If a player manages to get an Umbreon that knows Snarl and Dark Pulse, Psychic and Ghost-type opponents are gonna get a rude awakening.

Edited by Allan Mathew